“The Skokie Detective Charter School,” October 14 through 22

Saturday, October 14, through Sunday, October 22

Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

A delightful stage adventure boasting mystery, laughs, and a winning tale of friendship, The Skokie Detective Charter School serves as the first presentation in Davenport Junior Theatre's 2023-24 mainstage season, its October 14 through 22 run opening the company's astounding 72nd season with another free entertainment performed wholly by phenomenally gifted student actors.

At the Skokie Detective Charter School, all the students are detectives-in-training, learning firsthand how to follow the facts and find a logical solution. But these future super-sleuths are about to encounter their biggest case yet when students start acting strangely, monsters are spotted in the hallway, and their teacher goes missing. These tiny Private Eyes reconstruct the day's events through four classic story-telling perspectives (film noir, young adult whodunit, Edwardian romance, and Spaghetti Western) to solve the mystery in this clever and fast-paced comedy by playwright Philip Dawkins.

The amusing and lighthearted Skokie Detective Charter School involves more than three dozen students from all over the Quad Cities. Ranging in age from 10–18, these kids are not only the show's actors, but the crew members, tech-board operators, and front-of-house team, with several of them also cast as Junior Theatre's beloved mascot Showtime Pal. While the cast and crew are completely composed of students, the production team is made up of adult theatre artists.

Junior Theatre veterans Max Moline and Valerie Moore helm this production as director and stage manager, with Reader theatre reviewer Alexander Richardson pulling off a trifecta as sound, light, and projections designer, Erin Emerle returns to design costumes alongside wardrobe assistant Jillian Sharfe, and Becky Meissen brings the set to life as the play's scenic painter. Three additional talents round out the creative team, with Francis Dunbar serving as set designer, Kevin Hurley as master carpenter, and Junior Theatre alum Tyler Wilburn as props master.

"Working with the students at Davenport Junior Theatre has been rewarding as an artist and an educator," says director Moline. "These artists have collaborated to create a piece that is high-energy and hilarious, and I can't wait for audiences to enjoy it!"

Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre is the second-oldest children’s theatre in the country and provides a myriad of theatrical opportunities to Quad City youth. Through all these creative opportunities and responsibilities, Junior Theatre prepares kids for a lifetime of success, no matter what path their lives may take.

“If you’re looking for a really fun and engaging way to spend an afternoon with your family," says Davenport Junior Theatre's artistic director Ashley Becher, "you will absolutely love this experience. You’ll leave the theatre feeling inspired by the joy and bravery that these kids pour onto the stage. It’s contagious! Plus," she says of the company's latest presentation, "it’s just a really great show!”

The Skokie Charter Detective School runs from October 14 through 22, with performances on Saturdays at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged and appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)888-2227 and visiting DavenportJuniorTheatre.org.