“Small Miracles,” December 14 and 15

Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside Theatre, 119 East College Street, Iowa City IA

On December 14 and 15, theatre lovers are invited to get out of the cold and enjoy an evening of heartwarming holiday storytelling in the delightful one-person snow Small Miracles, a collection of tales written and performed by Riverside co-founder Ron Clark.

Small Miracles takes the audience on a nostalgic, moving journey as Clark shares recollections of growing up in a small Iowa town, including funny and touching tales of a combination mayor/street cleaner who doubled as Santa Claus, a courageous dog, a 10-cent silver bell that became a family heirloom, and an audition for the fifth-grade Christmas pageant. A Riverside Theatre co-founder alongside Jody Hovland and Bruce Wheaton, whose company originated in 1981 and is now in its 42nd season, Clark recently directed the venue's productions of A Walk in the Woods, The Grand Inquisitor, and A Christmas Carol, and his many stage roles over the years have included Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman and both Duke Frederick and Duke Senior in Shakespeare's As You Like It. Small Miracles will also boast live music performed by Tara McGovern, who earned a degree in music therapy from the University of Iowa. In the area, McGovern can frequently be found playing traditional Irish and eclectic folk music in Coppers & Brass, original folk-rock in The Soft & Low, and original Mediterranean folk-jazz in Kerak.

Riverside is a professional theatre that connects artists and audiences through intimate, engaging, and provocative productions from the classics to new works, and provides an artistic home for regional theatre professionals. From September through April, the company produces a full season of work at its downtown Ped Mall location, as well as a summer season centered around the classics. Riverside is affiliated with Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States, employing actors and designers from all over the country and provide housing, salary, and transportation to visiting actors and directors during their employment at Riverside. As a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization, the venue is largely supported by contributors, with half of its income coming from contributions and sponsorships. Riverside employs a year-round staff of seven, and within each season it employs in excess of 100 artists.

Small Miracles will be staged in Iowa City on December 14 and 15, with admission to the 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday shows $10-20 and the production taking place in the West Family Lobby. More for information and tickets, call (319)259-7099 and visit RiversideTheatre.org.