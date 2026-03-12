The University of Dubuque's “Something Rotten!”, March 20 through 22

Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2000 University Avenue, Dubuque IA

With Time Out NY calling the show “Broadway's funniest, splashiest, slap-happiest musical comedy in at least 400 years,” the University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts presents a March 20 through 22 production of Something Rotten!, the zany, Tony-winning farce that the Hollywood Reporter called “a big, brash, meta-musical studiously fashioned in the mold of Monty Python's Spamalot.”

Something Rotten! welcomes audiences to the Renaissance of 1595, a period in which the Black Plague has ceded power to the Puritans; farthingales and codpieces are the latest fashion trends; and the biggest celebrity in England is a playwright named William Shakespeare. In the midst of all this excitement, however, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are trying to keep their acting company afloat. In a desperate attempt to out-Bard the Bard, Nick consults with a soothsayer, who informs him that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing – sometimes all at once. As the Bottom brothers strive to write the world’s very first “musical,” they find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the Bard, and wind up realizing that reaching the top sometimes means being true to thine own self … and all that jazz.

For its University of Dubuque presentation, Something Rotten! will be directed by Joe Klinebriel, MFA, professor of theatre at UD. The production’s guest choreographer will be Rebecca Dral and its music director will be Kristen Eby, MM, head of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, director of choral activities, and associate professor of music at UD.

“Something Rotten! is the biggest theatrical effort that I have been involved with since joining the UD community," Klinebriel said. "We have the largest cast yet, and they have enthusiastically risen to the many challenges this musical offers.

"This show is not only a clever, comic celebration of William Shakespeare," he continued, "it also pays homage to the artform through its constant inclusion of musical theatre references. One of the challenges that has made this effort so unique for us has been the tackling of large dance numbers. Our guest choreographer, Rebecca Dral, has created such incredibly fun and challenging dance steps for our cast, and it has been exciting to watch the ensemble work so hard to bring to life the choreography that Rebecca has introduced to them. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the pure joy and electric energy that the cast is bringing to this great musical!”

Jeni Knepper, a senior business and wellness and exercise science double major from Cascade, Iowa, has enjoyed challenging herself as part of the ensemble and in the costume shop.

“So far, being part of the ensemble has been an amazing yet challenging experience," Knepper said. "Like many others, I haven’t done a dance-heavy musical in years. It has been challenging adapting to dancing and singing, yet watching people grow every day including myself makes it worth it. Working in costumes has also been a great experience. I learn something new every day and get so much joy in helping out behind the scenes.”

“I hope the audience takes away how much effort we have put into this performance. Each of us are dedicating countless hours on and off stage to make this one of the best UD musicals ever!”

Something Rotten! will be performed in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center March 20 through 22, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563.585.7469; and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.