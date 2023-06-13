“The Sound of Music,” June 29 through July 9

Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 9

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

One of the most venerable and beloved stage musicals of all time, The Sound of Music continues the 2023 summer season at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, the show adored by all generations for its rich characters, beautiful celebration of family, and an unforgettable Rodgers & Hammerstein score boasting such iconic songs as “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “Edleweiss,” and the unforgettable title tune.

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music is based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, and captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. This timeless musical tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music. In the process, Maria wins the hearts of all seven children and their widower father Captain Von Trapp, although their happiness seems destined to fate when Maria and the family learn that their beloved Austria has been taken over by the Nazis, and the retired captain must report for immediate service in the Nazi Navy.

A musical masterpiece that led to an Oscar-winning 1965 film, The Sound of Music tied for the Tony Award for Best Musical with Fiorello! and won four additional awards: Mary Martin for Best Actress in a Musical, Patricia Neway for Best Featured Actress, Oliver Smith for Best Scenic Design, and Frederick Dvonch for the now-retired category of Best Conductor and Musical Director. Among the show's additional Tony contenders, Theodore Bikel and Kurt Kasznar were nominated for acting awards, Vincent J. Donehue was nominated for his direction, and the entire cast of Von Trapp children were nominated in the Best Featured Actress category as a single nominee, even though two of the children were boys. The Sound of Music's original-cast album, meanwhile, sold a remarkable three million copies, and after the show opened in London's West End at the Palace Theatre on May 18, 1961, it went on to run for 2,385 performances.

The Sound of Music runs at the Mt. Carroll theatre June 29 through July 9, with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.