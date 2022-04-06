“Spamilton: An American Parody,” April 19

Tuesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the latest touring production at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center described by the Boston Globe as “uproariously entertaining,” musical-theatre fans will definitely want to be in “the room where it happens” on April 19 when the venue hosts the area premiere of Spamilton: An American Parody, the latest stage satire by the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway.

Created by New York sensation Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton: An American Parody is the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only attempts to create a Great White Way masterpiece, but takes aim at a certain, Tony Awards-dominating mega-hit, managing to make hysterical mincemeat out of many classic and current Broadway productions in the process. In addition, countless film and stage stars – or their eerily accurate satiric replications – drop by to add to the fun and mayhem, making Spamilton a multi-generational delight for everyone who's ever bought an original-cast album. And also for anyone who, as the New York Times' Ben Brantley raved, wants to see a “smart silly, and often convulsively funny thesis performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues.”

Having debuted in New York in 2016 a mere year after Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted his historic musical achievement Hamilton (and 11 years after the stage slapstick Monty Python's Spamalot won the Tony Award for Best Musical). Spamilton has been the beneficiary of universal praise from audiences and critics alike. Broadway World Arizona raved, "I loved every moment of this show ... an exhilarating demonstration of exceptional talent and remarkable creativity and a steady cannonade of laughs.” Variety magazine stated, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes — is there anything this guy can’t write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical.” The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, called the stage spoof "so infectiously fun that it could easily run as long as its inspiration."

Spamilton: An American Parody will be presented in the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on April 19, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $35 and up, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/Heritage Center.