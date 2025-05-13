“Steel Magnolias,” May 29 through June 8

Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 8

Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL

From May 29 through June 8, one of the most endearing and enduring of all dramatic comedies enjoys a run at Geneseo's Richmond Barn Theatre with the venue's presentation of Steel Magnolias, playwright Robert Harling's charming, riotous, and moving tale of mothers, daughters, and best friends that inspired the 1989 movie classic and led Drama-Logue to call it "a skillfully crafted, lovingly evoked picture of eccentricity in the small-town South."

In Steel Magnolias, Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all her regular clients have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her eager and anxious assistant, Annelle, Truvy styles the hair of many of the leading women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher; local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux; intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby, “the prettiest girl in town.” Shelby’s engagement is on everyone's mind, but the joy and excitement of her wedding later turns to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and myriad health complications. As the ladies of Chinquapin make their way past life’s hurdles, they draw comfort and strength from one another, along with a fair amount of verbal ribbing.

Making her Richmond Hill directing debut with Steel Magnolias is venue veteran Megan McConville, who served as stage manager for the Barn Theatre's productions of Here Lies Jeremy Troy, Misery, and last fall's Of Mice & Men. McConville's creative team includes: stage manager Terri Nelson; light and sound designer and operator Jennifer Kingry; set builders Mike Skiles and Jim Skiles; and stage crew member Bella McConville.

And with Megan Abell making her Richmond Hill debut in Steel Magnolias, the show's ensemble is completed by a sextet of returning favorites: Leslie Day (All My Sons); Heidi Hamer (Exit Laughing); Suzanne Rakestraw (84 Charing Cross Road); Jessica Moore (Missing Link); and Pam Kobre (Leaving Iowa).

Steel Magnolias will be performed at Geneseo's Barn Theatre from May 29 through June 8, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.