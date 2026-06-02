“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” June 12 through 21

Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

A delightful, hilarious family show adapted from the winner of a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award, the stage romp The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales enjoys its area debut at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre, the show's June 12 through 21 run treating audiences to a comedy in which, per the Broadstreet Review's critic, "the adults around me laughed as much as the kiddos.”

Adapted by John Glore from the beloved book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales features quirky characters, silly situations, and fast-paced misadventures leaping off the page and onto the stage. Everything from Chicken Little to The Gingerbread Man gets a complete makeover. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent and inelegant giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and enough stinky cheese to go around. The stories, meanwhile, delight in the absurd and the unexpected, keeping audiences giggling with clever twists and outrageous humor in this show that's perfect for families or anyone who loves clever, offbeat fun.

Serving as director of The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Studio Tales is Jennifer Hoeper, who made her Playcrafters directing debut with last summer's summer production Miss Nelson Is Missing! Tabitha Oles acts as the show's musical director and assistant director, with additional members of Hoeper's creative team including: stage manager Kathy Graham; producer Gabby Hoelzer; set designer Elle Winchester; set builder Chris Sambdman; light-board operator David Lee Perkins; and poster designer Jacque Cohoon.

Composing the comedy's cast, meanwhile, are more than two dozen area talents, several of whom take on multiple roles: Cami Beyer; Tim Burrow; Tavia Dual; Mindy Duncan; Alrik Foltz; Jo Forgie; Jaina Gliva; Chloe Hansen; Lorelei Hinrichs; Ashley Hoskins; Maisie Jacobsen; Cheryl Jones; Dennis Jones; Carson Kowalik; Gwendolyn Lee; Esteban Lopez; Shalom Moore; Archie Nolen; Lorcan Oles; El Po; Cindy Ramos; Pablo Ramos; Reina Ramos-Paulsen; Ella Hoskins Richmond; Lennon Roberts; Kaden Schmidt; and Whitney Brown.

The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Stupid Fairy Tales will be presented at the Moline Barn Theatre June 12 through 21, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $16-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.