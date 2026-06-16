“Seussical,” July 2 through 12

Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 12

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

With the New York Times lauding the show as "85 minutes of sweetness, humor, and energetic high spirits," the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Seussical continues the summer season at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre July 2 through 12, the musical's recreation of beloved storybook characters and situations brought to life by Tony-winning composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, Seussical finds the Cat in the Hat telling the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos – one of whom, the Who child Jojo, gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him, and what results is a musical extravaganza that Broadway World praised as "a whimsical journey through the world of Dr. Seuss that's fun for all ages."

Bringing Seussical to life is an exceptional ensemble of professional talents, nearly all of them previously seen in the Showboat's season-opening presentation of Guys & Dolls. The mischievous Cat in the Hat is portrayed by Adam Thompson, the bashful Horton the Elephant by Ryan Scoble, and Jojo by Paige Madej. Eleven additional performers enact other memorable figures from the Dr. Seuss tales, as well as characters devised specifically for the musical: Emily Winn (Gertrude McFuzz); Grace Avery (Mayzie LaBird); Vanessa Dominguez (Sour Kangaroo); Mandy McGovern (Bird Girl); Madeline Burroughs (Bird Girl); Peyton Houston (Bird Girl and Mrs. Mayor); Will Braxton Coffey (Mr. Mayor); Jesse Wilkerson (Wickersham Brother); Tripp DeMille (Wickersham Brother); Daniel Hanna (Wickersham Brother); and Haakan Packwood (General Schmitz).

Seussical runs at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre July 2 through 12, with 2 and 7:30 p.m. performances on Wednesday, Thursdays, Saturday the 11th, and Sundays (no shows on July 4). Admission is $27-32, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)242-6760 and visiting ClintonShowboat.com.