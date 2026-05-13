13 May 2026

“The Tales of Custard the Dragon,” May 19 through June 20

By Reader Staff

“The Tales of Custard the Dragon" at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse -- May 19 through June 20.

Tuesday, May 19, through Saturday, June 20

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A joyous family musical and off-Broadway smash that, as Kennedy Center Vice-President of Education Derek Gordon raved, "will delight both the young and the young at heart," The Tales of Custard the Dragon will enchant audiences in Rock Island from May 19 through June 20, this Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse debut adapted from the whimsical children's stories of Ogden Nash.

In this charming all-ages treat adapted by Mary Hall Surface and with music and lyrics by Brad Ross and Danny Whitman, you're invited to join Custard the Dragon and his friends as they embark on a musical journey in which a most unlikely hero finds true courage. Based on author Nash’s beloved The Tale of Custard the Dragon and Custard the Dragon & the Wicked Knight, this musical follows the exploits of young Belinda and her three boastfully brave pets Mustard the Dog, Ink the Cat, and Blink the Mouse ... plus one not-so-brave dragon named Custard. Yet when Belinda is confronted first by a fearsome pirate and then by a wicked knight, it’s Cowardly Custard who comes to the rescue, discovering that you can be brave even when you're afraid, because real courage comes from love.

Directing and choreographing The Tales of Custard the Dragon is Circa '21 veteran Kiera Lynn, whose credits include directing Santa Claus: The Musical, Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! and Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, as well as appearing in the theatre's productions of Mary Poppins and Lucky Stiff. Circa '21 owner Dennis Hitchcock serves as the one-hour show's executive producer, with additional members of Becher's creative team including: production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager and props and lighting designer Kendall McKasson; technical director Richard Baker; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; sound designer Dylan Dutro; and scenic artist Becky Meissen.

Noah Johnson, previously seen in Circa '21 presentations including Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery and Miracle on 34th Street:The Musical, portrays the dragon with a heart of gold Custard, with four other venue favorites respectively playing Belinda, Mustard, Ink, and Blink: Sophia Kilburg (A Christmas Story: The Musical), Topher Elliott (Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Krianna Walljasper (How I Became a Pirate), and Bradley Robert Jensen (Santa Claus: The Musical).

The Tales of Custard the Dragon runs in Rock Island on scheduled Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from May 19 through June 20, with the show-only performances beginning at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. A 5:45 p.m. dinner-and-show performance will also be held on Thursday, June 18, tickets including a hot dog, chips, and soda. Admission is $13 for the show-only productions and $20 for the June 18 show, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.

Theatre

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Theatre Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com