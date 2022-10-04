“Tartuffe,” October 13 through 16

Thursday, October 13, through Sunday, October 16

Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

One of the most famous and beloved comedies in the history of world theatre will enjoy a rousing comeback when Rock Island Augustana College stages Molière's 1664 classic Tartuffe, its October 13 through 16 bringing the French playwright's vision to life in a delightful, rhyme-scheme adaptation by Richard Wilbur that previously starred such acting legends as John Gielgud, Derek Jacobi, and Joan Plowright.

In Molière's timeless comedy, the wealthy Orgon has allowed himself to be duped by a fraud named Tartuffe, who hypocritically pretends to be pious. In actuality, however, the faux servant of God is a scoundrel who wishes to take advantage of the gullible Orgon – a man prepared to marry off his own daughter Mariane to Tartuffe, even though the young woman is already betrothed to someone else. Although Orgon’s family members and friends try to make him see the light, the stubborn patriarch refuses to acknowledge that he has fallen under the spell of a rogue, even when his son Damis points out that Tartuffe is trying to seduce Orgon’s wife Elmire. A captivating comedy of manners (and lack of manners), Tartuffe will be presented in its English-language translation by Richard Wilbur, which Augustana College last produced in 1990.

Directing Tartuffe for Augustana is professor of theatre arts Jeff Coussens, who helmed such recent collegiate productions as The 39 Steps, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and The Three Musketeers, and also served as the comedy's director during its 1990 incarnation. Coussens' 39 Steps star Will Crouch portrays the title character, with Orgon portrayed by Michael Tarchala (Noises Off), Damis by Noah Johnson, Elmire by Allie McPeak, and the ensemble completed by Georgi Feigley, Ethan Gabrys, Christian Gonzalez, Maya Smith, Soryn Richter, Emma Watts, and Megan Yarusso. And with Synth Gonzalez serving as Tartuffe's production manager and Jesslyn Cohen as its stage manager, additional members of Coussens' creative team include: assistant stage manager Alyssa Ogrodny; dramaturg Lauren Clarke; scenic designer Emma Brutman; costume designer and shop manager Megan Hoppe; lighting and sound designer and technical director Mike Turczynski; props master Natalie Hansen; hair and makeup designer Bailey Hacker; master electrician Bella Perkins; and scenic charge Jaycee Bythewood.

Tartuffe will be staged in Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center October 13, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)794-7306 and visiting Augustana.edu/tickets.