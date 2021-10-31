“The American Soldier,” November 11

Thursday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A powerful one-man show that examines the sacrifices made by our country's troops and their family members will be staged at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on November 11, with author and star Douglas Taurel bringing audiences directly into war-affected hearts, minds, and souls through the unforgettable stage drama The American Soldier.

A mosaic of narratives based on and inspired by real stories and letters written by veterans and their families, Taurel's The American Soldier explores the experiences and insights of those who endured the American Revolution, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Vietnam War, and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As the play's lone cast member, Taurel will perform as men, women, children, African Americans, Southerners, Northerners, and Hispanics to reveal the struggles American soldiers face at war and their internal struggles to return home. This tapestry of different influences of race, nationality, and ethnicity contribute to making the production a captivating one, and underline what The American Soldier is about – the human story – with its stated goal is to honor United States veterans and say thank you to their families for their immense sacrifices to our country.

The American Soldier has been nominated for an Amnesty International Award, received four stars at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and has been performed at the Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, the American Legion’s National Headquarters, New York Federal Reserve Bank, and off-Broadway. Creator/star Taurel’s television and film credits, meanwhile, include Mr. Robot, The Americans, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, The Following, Damages, Nurse Jackie, The Kindergarten Teacher, and The Cobbler. He was also commissioned by the Library of Congress to write and perform his second solo production, An American Soldier’s Journey Home, which commemorates the ending of the first World War. Taurel, who also serves as a recurring voice in the video game Red Redemption, recently finished writing, producing, and directing the Web TV series Landing Home, which tells the story of a veteran and his difficulties in adjusting to life outside the military.

A 6 p.m. pre-show reception for The American Soldier will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery on November 11 in conjunction with the exhibit The Flying Eye: Recent Work by Robert C.V. Liberman, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show in the Heritage Center's John & Alice Butler Hall is $11-16 and up, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.