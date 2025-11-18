“The Mousetrap,” November 28 through December 14

Friday, November 28, through Sunday, December 14

Riverside Theatre, 119 East College Street, Iowa City IA

A legendary mystery thriller that stands as the longest-running West End show of all time, the play having reached its 30,000th performance this past March, Agatha Christie's timeless classic The Mousetrap enjoys a November 28 through December 14 run at Iowa City's Riverside Theatre, The Times calling the show "elaborately skillful" and The Daily Express praising its "atmosphere of shuddering suspense."

In The Mousetrap, after a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, however, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking suspense thriller features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time, and her play was hailed by the Chicago Tribune as "a masterpiece," which added that "of all the stage versions of Christie’s books, The Mousetrap is by far the best.”

John Whitmore serves as director for Riverside Theatre's latest production, with members of The Mousetrap's creative team including: scenic designer Robert Sunderman; costume designer Joni Sackett; lighting designer Audrey Wubbena; sound designer Dakota Parobek; props designer Stephen Polchert; intimacy director and dialect coach Katy Hahn; stage manager Rebekah Leipold; assistant stage manager Brody Butler; and board operator Hannah Green. A gifted cast of eight, meanwhile, portrays Christie's tight ensemble: Alec Errhalt (Detective Trotter); Joshua Fryvecind (Mr. Paravacini); Christina Goyeneche (Miss Casewell); Delicalion Martin (Christopher Wren); Luke McGee (Giles Ralston); Allison Meyer (Mollie Ralston); Krista Neumann (Mrs. Boyle); and Aaron Pozdol (Major Metcalf).

With the mystery thriller sponsored by Paul Weller and Sara Rynes-Weller, Micky's Irish Pub, and the Robert E. Yager Charitable Trust, there will be a talkback with the performers and director hosted by Miriam Gilbert following the Sunday, November 30 afternoon performance. This event is free and open to the public, and you do not need to attend that day’s presentation to attend the talkback.

The Mousetrap runs in Iowa City from November 28 through December 14, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $18-42, and more information and tickets are available by calling 319-259-7099 and visiting RiversideTheatre.org.