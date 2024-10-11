“The Sunshine Boys,” October 18 through 27

Friday, October 18, through Sunday, October 27

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

A three-time Tony Award nominee that stands as one of the most popular, enduring, and beloved comedies on the résumé of playwright Neil Simon, the vaudeville salute The Sunshine Boys enjoys an October 18 through 27 engagement at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre, this 1972 Broadway smash inspiring a run of 538 performances and an Oscar-winning movie adaptation.

The Sunshine Boys' Al and Willie, performing as “Lewis and Clark,” were top-billed vaudevillians for more than 40 years. Now they aren’t even speaking. But when CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. Playwright Simon's classic story follows the attempt by a young theatrical agent to reunite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his longtime stage partner for a TV reunion. Despite their celebrated reputation, the two old men have not seen one another in 12 years. Consequently, besides remastering their sketch, the two men have numerous issues to work out before they are ready to return to the public eye.

Directing The Sunshine Boys for Playcrafters is Jane Watson, whose previous credits at the venue include appearing in 12 Angry Jurors, producing Almost, Maine, and stage managing the 2022 presentation of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. Portraying Al and Willie, respectively, are longtime Barn Theatre favorites Kendall Burnett (Harvey) and Pat Flaherty (Moon Over Buffalo), with Watson's cast completed by Tim Burrow, Elane Edwards, Scott Gehret, Kaylee Gunding, Teresa Moore, and Gregory O'Neill. Jesslyn Cohen acts as The Sunshine Boys' stage manager, while additional members of the comedy's creative team include producer and sound designer Skip Greer, lighting designer Gio Macias, props master Marcia Templeman, and poster designer Madison Duling.

The Sunshine Boys runs at Moline's Barn Theatre from October 18 through 27, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $13-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.