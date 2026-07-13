These Keds Are Made for Walkin': “Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk,” at the Black Box Theatre through July 18

Here’s a thing about me: I’m not a hiker. I don’t particularly enjoy clambering over wilderness trails, getting dirty … or even, really, being outside. My grandmother used to jokingly refer to me as a “houseplant.” But you know what I do love? A good biographical drama. Do I have any interest in hiking the Appalachian Trail? Absolutely not. Do I want to hear about the 67-year-old who was the first woman to hike the entire trail solo? Absolutely. And trust me, so do you.

Playwright Catherine Bush’s Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk opened at the Black Box Theatre on July 10, and I was in the front row for opening night. Directed by the venue's artistic director Lora Adams, this engaging biographical drama tells the true story of Emma Gatewood (Jackie Skiles), who, in 1955, became the first woman to solo hike the entire 2,168-mile Appalachian Trail, traveling from Georgia to Maine. Even though the story is an epic one, the cast, like Grandma Gatewood’s hiking pack, is light: Skiles plays Emma, while James Driscoll seamlessly shifts between figures from her past and the colorful strangers she encounters along the trail.

First, let me say up front that if you, like me, were expecting a quaint little story about a grandmother meandering over flower-covered hills, picking berries and chatting with woodland creatures, you’re in for quite a surprise. She may go by the nickname “Grandma,” but Emma Gatewood was a force of nature. The play uses her famous Appalachian Trail hike as its frame story, but its emotional heart lies in the years that came before. Speaking directly to the audience, Emma reflects on a childhood of poverty as one of 15 children raised by an alcoholic father. Her formal education ended after the eighth grade, but her resilience was only just beginning.

As a very young woman, Emma married P.C. Gatewood. It is here that the play strips away any lingering notion that this will be a cozy tale of pluck and perseverance. P.C. proves to be far more terrifying than any storybook villain. By the time Emma was pregnant with their first child, physical abuse and sexual assault had become routine features of her marriage, and Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk confronts these experiences with remarkable honesty. The material is emotionally difficult and includes frank discussions of domestic violence and sexual assault, making it a production better suited to mature audiences. Emma recounts these experiences with heartbreaking vulnerability, allowing us to appreciate the extraordinary strength that ultimately carried her beyond them.

Skiles adopted a rural Appalachian cadence that lent warmth and authenticity to Emma’s storytelling. The first time she mentioned reading about the Appalachian Trail in National Gee-oh-graphic, I was instantly charmed. As she is portraying a senior citizen – albeit a very active one – Skiles’ physicality is appropriately understated. She moved about the stage with purpose, often carrying her walking stick, but there are no flashy acrobatics or larger-than-life theatrics demanding the audience’s attention. Instead, she commanded the stage through the power of storytelling alone, fully inhabiting every season of Emma’s life.

Over the course of the evening, Skiles transformed seamlessly from an eager young girl to a blushing bride, a battered wife, and, ultimately, the indomitable woman who set out to conquer the Appalachian Trail. Emma’s dry wit, matter-of-fact outlook, and moments of vulnerability made her feel less like a historical figure than an old friend. By the time Emma reached the summit of Mount Katahdin and triumphantly recited the opening verse of “America the Beautiful,” I felt oddly proud of her. Skiles’ performance is so grounded and deeply human that I found myself rooting for Emma with an intensity I haven’t felt for a character in a long time.

Driscoll had plenty of heavy lifting of his own to do, portraying more than 10 characters, including Emma’s alcoholic father, her utterly despicable husband (yes, I still hate this guy), a doctor, a park ranger, and several reporters. Watching him slip effortlessly between roles was a delight, and the reporters were the most memorable, each with a distinct personality. I especially enjoyed his turn as a female Sports Illustrated reporter. With subtle shifts in posture and gesture, he convincingly embodied a woman without ever overplaying the role. My favorite of his portrayals, however, was that of Emma’s father. Driscoll found surprising humanity in a deeply flawed man, and in his recollections of the Civil War, his face revealed buried trauma, hinting at the pain that eventually consumed both him and his family.

If I have one performance note, it’s that I occasionally felt Emma and her husband seemed too far apart during the domestic violence scenes. The physical distance created emotional distance, softening the tension rather than making the threat feel immediate. That said, these scenes depict deeply sensitive material, and I also recognize that considerations of actor safety and audience comfort necessarily influence how such moments are staged.

Adams, also the set designer, created another striking environment for the Black Box stage. Textured tree trunks and varied, mossy terrain convincingly evoked the Appalachian wilderness. My favorite touch was the star-filled backdrop, which illuminated during the nighttime scenes and lent the production a quiet sense of wonder. Designer Jennifer Kingry complemented Adams' set with a thoughtful lighting plot, particularly during the play’s flashbacks, while sound designer Douglas Kutzli underscored the action with appropriately folksy music that enriched Emma’s narration. My only quibble was that some of the sound effects – particularly the gunfire and cannon blasts during the Civil War reflections – were so subdued that I initially mistook them for speaker feedback.

Grandma Gatewood Took a Talk is the story of a journey, not just across the Appalachian Trail, but through one incredible woman’s life. Whether you consider yourself an outdoor enthusiast or a proud houseplant, this is one hike well worth taking.