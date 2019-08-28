“Time Stands Still,” September 5 through 7

Thursday, September 5, through Saturday, September 7

St. Ambrose University Studio Theatre, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Boasting dialogue that, according to the New York Times, “crackles with bright wit and intelligence” and described as its author's “finest play since the Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends,” Tony Award nominee Donald Margulies' Time Stands Still serves as the first studio-theatre production of St. Ambrose University's 2019-20 season, its September 5 through 7 demonstrating why Variety magazine raved,. “The play's two hours fly by as if time has stood still and you've barely taken a breath.”

Its 2010 Broadway production a Tony-nominated hit, Time Stands Still examines the lives of two romantically attached journalists who make a living out of documenting the horrors of war. When photographer Sarah and her reporter boyfriend James come back from covering the Iraq War, both are physically bruised and emotionally beaten. While they are recovering, however, their best friend Richard brings his new, much younger girlfriend Mandy to visit, and their burgeoning relationship makes James and Sarah examine their own relationship and career choices. Is it possible for two people who are used to living in dangerous conditions to carve out a normal life? Can they stay together amidst unspoken betrayals and conflicting ideals? Margulies’ Time Stands Still addresses these questions while leaving unanswered qualms regarding the way America deals with its coverage of war and tragedy, resulting in a fast-paced drama in which, as The Hollywood Reporter stated, “the playwright's gifts for sharp, witty dialogue and incisive characterizations are well on display.”

Directing and sound designing Time Stand Still for St. Ambrose is university junior Luke Peterson, whose recent theatre-department credits include roles in Rumors, Cabaret, and Honk! Jr. Portraying Sarah and James are senior Sarah Goodall and junior Tyler Hughes, both of whom co-starred in April's Tartuffe for St. Ambrose and June's Biloxi Blues for the Mississippi Bend Players. Richard is portrayed by junior Anthony Duckett and Mandy by first-year student Amber Cook, with recent graduate Kendall McKasson serving as scenic designer. And with Kris Eitrheim as lighting designer and Cory Johnson as producer and faculty adviser, Time Stands Still's creative team of SAU students includes stage manager K. Hampton, assistant stage manager Rebecca Meissen, props designer Sam Lange, marketing head Ellie Larson, and costume designer Jeremy Mahr.

St. Ambrose's Studio Theatre is located in the university's Galvin Fine Arts Center, and Time Stands Still's September 5 through 7 run will feature 7:30 p.m. performances on Thursday and Friday and a 3 p.m. performance on Saturday. Admission is $7, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)333-6251 or visiting SAU.edu.