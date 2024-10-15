“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” October 30

Wednesday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Its Broadway production inspiring the New York Times to state, "I've rarely heard an audience with this mighty a roar!", the Tony Award-winning Tina: The Tina Turner Musical brings its tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 30, the show enjoying a New York Run of more than a year and raves that include The Guardian calling it "a heady celebration of triumph over adversity."

Based on the life and music of its titular legend, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical follows young Anna Mae Bullock as she transforms from her small-town beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to international stardom as Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Tina is the ultimate comeback story of a woman who overcame racism, sexism, ageism, and more to become the oldest female solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of 44. A thrilling show featuring all of the classic Turner hits including “Proud Mary," “River Deep, Mountain High," “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”, "We Don't Need Another Hero," "Better Be Good to Me," and many more. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical was nominated for a dozen 2020 Tony Awards including Best Musical (winning for lead actress Adrienne Warren), and is sure to have audiences dancing and singing in their seats as the story of a woman who dared to defy all odds unfolds.

Turner sold more than 100 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Over the decades, she received 12 Grammy Awards, which include eight competitive awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and three Grammy Hall of Fame inductions. She was the first black artist and first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone, the magazine that anked her among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Turner has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – with her former husband Ike Turner in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021 – and was a 2005 recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Women of the Year award.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will be performed in Davenport on October 30, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $48-88, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.