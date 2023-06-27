“[title of show],” July 6 through 15

Thursday, July 6, through Saturday, July 15

Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Praised by the Star-Ledger as "a sharp, entertaining look at the agonies and ecstasies of making theater today" and by the New York Daily News as a musical that "has far more savvy and soul than a few flashier shows combined," [title of show] makes its area debut with a July 6 through 15 run at Moline's Black Box Theatre, this Tony-winning hit also lauded by the Associated Press as "a slyly funny yet surprisingly sweet-tempered look at following your dreams and remaining true to yourself."

As [title of show] begins, struggling writers Jeff and Hunter hear about a new musical theatre festival whose deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi, and Larry, and with the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about, making a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show], its title taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]," consequently follows Hunter, Jeff, and their pals on a journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. Over the span of 90 minutes, they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends, and artists in this a love letter to the musical theatre – a uniquely American art form – and the joy of collaboration.

The Black Box Theatre's production of [title of show] is directed by Becca Elise and Noah Hill with musical direction by Katie Griswold and Ryan J. Hurdle, all four under the watchful eye of BBT Artistic Director Lora Adams, who helmed the recent musical hit Hello, Dolly! Jeff and Hunter are respectively portrayed by area-theatre veterans and Augustana College graduates Hurdle (the Black Box's Ride the Cyclone, the Spotlight Theatre's The SpongeBob Musical) and Hill (the Spotlight's Tuck Everlasting and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown). The gifted ensemble is completed by Griswold (Quad City Music Guild's Rent) as Heidi, Rebecca Casad (the Spotlight's Little Shop of Horrors) as Susan, and, as Larry, Augustana music professor Rob Elfine, who also serves as the production's pianist. Jacob Johnson, who played leading roles in the Spotlight's Little Shop of Horrors and Peter & the Starcatcher, serves as stage manager, with director Adams also her show's set and costume designer, Hill its lighting designer, and Michael Kopriva responsible for the set consruction.

[title of show] will be performed in Moline from July 6 through 15, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. And Sunday at 2 p.m., Admission is $16, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.