“Veronica's Room,” April 7 through 16

Thursday, April 7, through Saturday, April 16

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Lauded by Chicago Critic as “a finely crafted suspense mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat,” Veronica's Room – written by acclaimed Deathtrap playwright Ira Levin – enjoys an April 7 through 16 run at the Black Box Theatre in Moline, this crafty entertainment also praised by the Oklahoman as “a disturbing psychological thriller” that “takes the audience on a demented road trip.”

A chilling mystery thriller by the author of Rosemary's Baby, Veronica's Room explores the thin line between fantasy and reality, and between madness and murder. Students Susan and Larry find themselves as guests enticed to the Brabissant mansion by its dissolute caretakers: the lonely Mackeys. Struck by Susan's strong resemblance to Veronica Brabissant, the long-dead daughter of the family for whom they work, the older couple gradually induces her to impersonate Veronica briefly to solace the only living Brabissant, her addled sister who believes Veronica to be alive. Once dressed in Veronica's clothes, Susan finds herself locked in the role, and also locked in Veronica's room. Or is she Veronica, in 1935, pretending to be an imaginary Susan?

Serving as director for her theatre's production of Veronica's Room is Black Box co-founder and artistic director Lora Adams, who recently performed in the venue's The Revolutionists, and whose 2021 directorial offerings included The Guys, Hate Mail, Love, Loss, & What I Wore, and Dick Tracy: A Live Radio Play. Adams also designed the presentation, with its set construction by Michael Kopriva, Kori Ralston acting as stage manager, Samantha Lindholmon on crew, and fellow co-founder David Miller providing the lighting design. And the cast for Veronica's Room is composed of a quartet of area-theatre talents: Don Faust (the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's The Boxcar Children) as The Man, Wendy Czekalski (the Black Box's Company) as The Woman, Adrienne Jane Evans (the Black Box's I & You) as The Young Woman, and Adam Cerny (Playcrafters' Rabbit Hole) as The Young Man.

Veronica's Room runs at the Black Box Theatre (1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL) April 7 through 16, admission is $13-16, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.