“Very Still & Hard to See (A Short Play Cycle),” April 13 through 16

Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16

Scott Community College' Black Box Theatre, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf IA

Lauded by the LA Review as "an eerie excursion into the surreal and the supernatural," the seven short works that constitute Very Still & Hard to See (A Short Play Cycle) will be presented at Bettendorf's Scott Community College from April 13 to 16, their author Steve Yockey a producer and writer for TV's Supernatural who received two Emmy nominations for the HBO comedy series The Flight Attendant.

In this collection of tantalizing stage pieces, Yockey mixes comedic absurdity with raw heartbreak to unearth worlds populated by desperate people, mythical characters, faceless corporate masters, and at least one slasher-flick heroine. With the presentation composed of "Heavy Cream," "Foolish Heart," "Hysterical: A Play That Tastes Like Black Licorice," "Bedtime," "A Lovely Violent Ghost Haiku with Gun," "When it Happens It Will Happen Quickly," and "Kiss and Tell." Very Still & Hard to See (A Short Play Cycle) is a magical, funny, and occasionally surreal creation that will take you on an exhilarating, visceral journey.

Directing Very Still & Hard to See (A Short Play Cycle) is SCC theatre instructor Kevin Babbitt, whose previous works for his department have included Greater Tuna, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, and The Laramie Project, and whose on-stage area-theatre appearances include roles in the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre's Leaving Iowa, Outside Mullingar, and The 39 Steps, as well as the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's On Golden Pond and Tuesdays with Morrie. And featured in Babbitt's cast are nine gifted student actors: Aria Defoe, Eli Dezarn, Christian Gardner, Maesi Geigle, Chenoa Henderson, Olivia Hoft, Perin McGrath, Alexander Shoemaker, and Cameron Whipple.

Very Still & Hard to See (A Short Play Cycle) will be presented in Scott Community College's Black Box Theatre (through door #3 and down the stairs) April 13 through 16, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)441-4339 or e-mailing director Kevin Babbitt at KDBabbitt@eicc.edu.