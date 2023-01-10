“Warriors Don't Cry,” January 23

Monday, January 23, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Exploring themes of social justice, activism, technology and empowered youth within a riveting and entertaining stage production, TheatreWorks USA's touring presentation of Warriors Don't Cry lands at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 23, the work described by Broadway World as "a universal story of faith and redemption," as well as "good triumphing over the forces of evil."

Reluctant to cope with one more tragedy in a school, Warriors Don't Cry's young activist Ya Girl is ready to call it quits on leading her million-plus Instagram followers in the fight for social justice. When Melba Pattillo Beals, however, steps out of history and into Ya Girl's phone to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, Ya Girl learns to see herself in Melba - and in all the young warriors who came before her to raise their hands and make a difference. Designed to be a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, and community engagement, Warriors Don't Cry features original music, spoken word, and video projections. And while the show is meant for grades six through eight and their families to share together, audiences are advised that the stage production includes depictions of violence and online bullying, offensive language, and sounds of gunshots.

Co-conceived by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays (author of Where We Stand) and director Tamilla Woodard (associate director of Broadway's Tony-winning musical Hadestown), Warriors Don't Cry is a collaboration between the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA, the latter of whose mission is "to create exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences in diverse communities throughout New York City and North America." The touring stage production boasts original music composed by Toshi Reagon, scenic and costume design by Jean Kim, projection and lighting design by Elizabeth Mak, and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, with video projections created by Ryan Glista.

Warriors Don't Cry will be staged in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 23, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $15-27, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.