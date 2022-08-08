“We Will Rock You,” August 11 through 21

Thursday, August 11, through Sunday, August 21

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

For the final production in its 2022 summer season, Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse is treating patrons to an audience with the Queen – or rather, simply Queen – in the imaginative musical review We Will Rock You, a celebration of the iconic rock and pop band boasting two dozen timeless hits including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love,” and the iconic title tune.

Based on the music of Queen and conceived and created by Ben Elton, We Will Rock You is set 300 years in the future in a futurist and globally corporate world. Planet Earth has been renamed the Planet Mall and is controlled by the Globalsoft Corporation, whose leader – the sinister Killer Queen – has banned all non-computer generated music. She has heard of a prophecy that instruments have been hidden somewhere on the planet and that "The Dreamer" will emerge from the people to show them the way to freedom, and orders her Chief of Police Khashoggi to crush any potential rebellion. Meanwhile, the young student Galileo is desperate to break free from this corporate world. He hears lyrics in his dreams and is heralded as the star of the prophecy by the Bohemians who have been searching for the lost instruments. To fulfill the prophecy. Galileo must evade the clutches of the Killer Queen and finally bring back rock's Holy Grail: the Brian May guitar buried in the remains of Wembley Stadium.

A fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality loaded with humor, heart, and unforgettable songs, Timber Lake's production of We Will Rock You is being directed and choreographed by Daniel Gold, with its musical direction by Michael McBride. Among the members of Gold's creative team, Bryce Turgeon serves as costume designer; Cameron L. Strandin as lighting designer; Callie Hester as props designer; Orion Forte as projection designer; Abirami Senthil as sound designer; and Chelsey Steinmetz as production stage manager. The show's cast, meanwhile, features Kai Brown as Galileo; Makenzie Ruff as Scaramouche; Aria Evans as Killer Queen; Bryant Howard as Khashoggi; Isabella Abuan as Oz; Errol Service, Jr. as Brit; and Darren Mangler as Buddy, with the entire TLP Resident Company featured in the musical's ensemble.

We Will Rock You runs at the Mt. Carroll theatre August 11 through August 21, with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.