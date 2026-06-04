“West Side Story,” June 12 through 21

Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 21

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

One of the most exhilarating stage musicals ever created, and composed by two of the most stunning musical talents in American history, West Side Story enjoys a June 12 through 21 run at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, its list of unforgettable show tunes including “Something's Coming.” “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Tonight,” “Somewhere,” and “America.”

From its first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments. In the musical, Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

The original 1957 Broadway production, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, marked Sondheim's Broadway debut. It ran for 732 performances before going on tour. The production was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 1958, winning two. The show had an even longer-running West End production, a number of revivals, and international productions. A 1961 musical film adaptation, co-directed by Robert Wise and Robbins, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won ten, including Best Picture. A 2021 film adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with six additional nominations, winning for Best Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose.

Directing West Side Story is venue favorite Adam Sanders, who previously helmed the Spotlight's productions of A Christmas Carol: The Musical and Billy Elliot: The Musical, in addition to appearing in The Play That Goes Wrong, The SpongeBob Musical, and as the title character in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Christine Rogers serves as music director and Bethany Sanders as choroegrapher, and additional members of the creative team include: assistant director and stage manager Aaron Baker-Loo; costume designer Erin Emerle; props designer Sarah Tobey Greim; assistant props designer and stage crew Violetta Jensen; scenic designer Dana Lisenbee; technical director Brent Tubbs; and producers (and Spotlight co-owners and artistic directors) Brent and Sars Tubbs.

The musical's ill-fated lovers Tony and Maria and respectively played by Casey Scott and Charleigh Waetherspoon, with other familiar West Side Story figures enacted by Catie Johnson (Anita), Jack Bevans (Riff), Jeremiah Viscioni (Bernardo), Doug Alderman (Doc), and Tyler Henning (“Dear” Officer Krupke). More than two dozen additional talents, meanwhile, complete the musical's ensemble: Adriana Blanco; Julia Carter; Antonio Casas; Chase Coussens; Will Emerle; Erik Finch; Alana Ford; Amelia Griffin; Danny Hauskins; Eli Hayz; Abi Jensen; Maxwell Johnson; Addie Kuffler; Bryson Maiden; Avenue Meumann; Morris Nunn; Amaris Olivia-VanDeWalle; Marissa Pedersen; Emme Plett; Luis Portillo; Henrick Senne; Eli Swailes; Brent Tubbs; LeAndra Viscioni; and Zoe Zelnio.

West Side Story runs in Moline from June 12 through 21, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $24-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.