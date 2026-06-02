“When a Woman's Fed Up,” June 13

Saturday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With its cast boasting R&B stars, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, a co-star from several Tyler Perry comedies, and additional talents, the touring production of the stage play When a Woman's Fed Up comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on June 13, an impassioned and exhilarating theatre piece being presented by Unlimited Entertainment LLC.

A compelling stage play that delves into the intricate web of various types of relationships, When a Woman's Fed Up focuses on the challenges women face and the empowering journey of self-discovery when they reach the point of no return. This popular touring presentation delivers a message of empowerment and liberation, encouraging the audience to have compassion, break free from societal expectations, embrace their independence, and prioritize their own happiness.

Written by the late David T. Payton, (A Good Man Is Hard to Find) and his life partner Annette Campbell, this gripping tale delves into the struggles, triumphs, and resilience of its characters, offering a profound reflection on the human experience. “We are excited to bring, When a Woman’s Fed Up to the stage”, says Campbell, the show’s producer and director. “This play delves into the raw and unfiltered aspects of relationships, presenting a story that is both relatable and poignant. We believe that audiences will connect deeply with the characters and the universal themes explored in this production.”

Audiences can expect to be thoroughly entertained and captivated by an incredibly talented ensemble cast: Patrice Lovely: (featured in Boo! A Madea Halloween Boo 2!, A Madea Halloween, and Love Thy Neighbor); Lenny Williams: (the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter famed for "Cause I Love You"); Shirley Murdock: (actress, songwriter, and singer of "As We Lay"); Mike Jerel: (known for The Voice and as the former lead singer for legendary group Tower of Power); Karon Joseph Riley: (a veteran of Saints and Sinners and The Black Hamptons); and Terrell Phillips: (a member of the hit R&B group Blackstreet)

The touring production of When a Woman's Fred Up lands in Davenport on June 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance starts at $59, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.