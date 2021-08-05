“The Whistleblower's Dilemma,” August 13 through 22

Friday, August 13, through Sunday, August 22

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

From August 13 through 22, the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's 2021 Barn Owl Series that began with the venue's June debut of Princeton's Rage continues with another world premiere: The Whistleblower's Dilemma, a dramatic comedy of chicanery, guile, and yoga written by Bettendorf playwright Jim Sederquist.

In The Whistleblower's Dilemma, Joe loves his community and the factory that his grandfather helped build from scratch. When, however, he discovers the factory's current owner is embezzling millions of dollars from the state and setting Joe up to take the blame, Joe decides to take an unusual route: he makes the fraud even bigger. Jackie, meanwhile, is a star fraud investigator who finds herself frustrated with office politics. When she stumbles on something big that just happens to be landing at the wrong time of the year, she's forced to not ask any questions – but that doesn't stop her from investigating. How does it end up for Joe? For Jackie? And how are cell phones, yoga, and a rolling whiteboard stored in a bathroom involved? Audiences can find out in this premiering dramedy supported by Quad City Arts' Arts Dollars re-granting program, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.

Serving at director for author Jim Sederquist's debut presentation is frequent area-theatre helmer Mike Turczynski, whose recent credits include Avenue Q and Something Intangible for Playcrafters and Monty Python's Spamalot and Jesus Christ Superstar for Quad City Music Guild. The Whistleblower's Dilemma's Joe is portrayed by Playcrafters veteran Andy Curtiss, who enjoyed roles in The Woman in Black and The Crucible, while Jackie is played by Sara Laufer, whose Playcrafters credits include Neil Simon's Rumors and Bingo! The Winning Musical. Kassidy Holdridge, Greg O'Neill, Andy Sederquist, and Elle Winchester complete Turczynski's six-person cast, and the show's creative team includes producer Jaclyn Marta and Marni Turczynski.

The Whistleblower's Dilemma runs at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre August 13 through 22, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.