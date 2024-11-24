“Winter Wonderettes,” December 6 through 15

Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 15

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

Featuring peppy and winning versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the 1960s musical Winter Wonderettes closes the 2024 season at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, this energetic and glittering holiday package guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

With LA Weekly calling the show a "perfect Christmas revue" that "crackles with energy and joy," Winter Wonderettes is the second sequel to the national hit The Marvelous Wonderettes, a seasonal celebration that finds its titular singing foursome entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. But when Santa Claus mysteriously goes missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party. His musical leading Backstage managzine to rave that "this glittering holiday package is a sugar-plum delight for audiences of all ages," Roger Bean also created the long-running hit The Marvelous Wonderettes (which enjoyed more than 1,200 performances off-Broadway), along with its continuations Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns, Wonderettes: Dream On, and the new, large-cast stage hit Wonderettes: Glee Club Edition.

The Marvelous Wonderettes received the 2007 LA Ovation Award for Best Musical for its record-breaking Los Angeles run and continues to be an audience favorite in theatre companies throughout the country. Bean’s do-wop hit Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream, meanwhile, had a record-breaking 12-month run in Los Angeles, receiving the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, the LA Weekly Theatre Award, and the Backstage Garland Award for Outstanding Musical. Other popular musicals created by Bean include The Andrews Brothers, Summer of Love, Route 66, Honky Tonk Laundry, and Why Do Fools Fall In Love?, all published by Stage Rights/Broadway Licensing.

Winter Wonderettes runs at the Mt. Carroll Theatre from December 6 through 15, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, and Sundays at 2 p.m. (An additional 2 p.m. performances is scheduled for Saturday, December 8.) Admission is $35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (816)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.