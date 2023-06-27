Quad City Music Guild's “The Wizard of Oz,” July 7 through 16

Friday, July 7, through Sunday, June 16

Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Avenue, Moline IL

At Moline's Prospect Park Auditorium from July 7 through 16, family audiences are invited to follow the yellow brick road toward a magical stage treat in Quad City Music Guild's new production of The Wizard of Oz, a delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale that features the beloved musical score from the MGM film and unforgettable songs including "If I Only Had a Brain," "Ding Dong, the Witch Is Dead," and, of course, the iconic "Over the Rainbow."

As viewers of all ages know, The Wizard of Oz finds Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, dreaming of escaping her mundane life. The family’s mean neighbor Miss Gulch threatens to impound Dorothy’s cherished dog Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with kindly Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz. Shortly after arriving, Dorothy meets Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Apparently, Dorothy’s house has landed upon – and fatally stricken – the Wicked Witch of the East. Dorothy consequently seeks a way back home to Kansas, and sets off to see the Wizard of Oz alongside three new friends: The Scarecrow, The Tinman and the Lion. But the departed witch's malevolent sister, the Wicked Witch of the West, has other plans for our storybook heroes.

Directing The Wizard of Oz is Music Guild veteran David Blakey, who previously music-directed such productions as the Elvis-influenced Shakespeare spoof All Shook Up and directed 2019's adaptation of the Whoopi Goldberg comedy Sister Act. Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger serves as the show's music director, with Emma Benson its choreographer and Deb Swift the assistant music director. And with Deb Shippy acting as assistant director, additional members of Blakey's creative team include: stage manager Craig Woodard; set designer Harold Truitt; assistant set builder Daniel DeJaegher; costume designer Sue Woodard; lighting designer Robert Crist; sound designer Ryan Mandle; props designer Julie Hummel; makeup designer Sue Cates; and producer Troy Stark.

Previously seen in last summer's Music Guild presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Amelia Ward portrays Dorothy Gale, with the character's new friends played by Daniel Williams (the Scarecrow), Nathan Bates (the Tin Man), and Luke Vermiere (the Cowardly Lion). Other memorable Wizard of Oz figures are enacted by Wizard/Professor - Harold Truitt (the Wizard/the Professor), Maddie Baez (the Wicked Witch of the West), Lilian Cobert (Aunt Em/Glinda), and Greg O'Neill (Uncle Henry/Oz Guard). Among those portraying Munchkins and members of the Lollipop Guild and Lullaby League are Levi Bacon, Gavin Bates, Peyton Beck, Isla Bybee,, Tessa Czekalski, Mariana Karfis, Addison Kopp, Evy Olson, Logan Peterson, Annabelle Ryan, Owen Steen, Alaina Volkert, and Avery Wolfe.

In addition, nearly two dozen additional talents complete the Wizard of Oz ensemble: Molly Ahern, Wendy Czekalski, Madison Duling, Joey Dryoel, Cody Dutton, Olinda Gunther, Paula Houston, Carly Jackson, Helena Jackson, Marcus King, Briley Larson, Karen Lefebvre, Edy Myers, Kirsten Myers, Rori Myers, Joseph Nguyen, Stacy Petterson, Julia Remour, Mia Roman, Liv Ryan, Regan Tucker, Mackenzie Volkert, and Keegan Walker.

Quad City Music Guild's The Wizard of Oz will be staged in the Prospect Park Auditorium from July 7 through 16, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-6610 and visiting QCMusicGuild.com.