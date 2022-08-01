“The World Goes 'Round,” August 4 through 14

Thursday, August 4, through Sunday, August 14

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

For the venue's final production of its 2022 summer season, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, from August 4 through 14, will present the award-winning song-and-dance revue The World Goes 'Round that celebrates the legendary composing team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, whose works include Broadway’s longest running American musical, Chicago, and Cabaret, considered by many to be the greatest movie musical of all time.

A stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards, The World Goes 'Round is filled with humor, romance, drama, and nonstop melody, and stands as a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. In the show, five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies, and coffee, exploring the human experience in all of its glories, indignities, hopes, and quiet dreams.

In addition to classic songs from Chicago (“All That Jazz,” “Mr. Cellophane”) and Cabaret (“Maybe This Time,” “The Money Song”), The World Goes 'Round delivers a thrilling assemblage of tunes from many well-known and lesser-known Kander & Ebb collaborations. Some of them are Tony winners such as Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, and Woman of the Year; some are cult classics in the vein of 70, Girls, 70 and Flora, the Red Menace; and all of them sparkle with the wit and soaring musicality of their gifted creators.

Directing The World Goes 'Round for the Showboat is Bill Kincaid, who says of the production, "“Kander and Ebb's songs - love songs, comic songs, songs of ambition, songs of loss, and everything in between - take us on such a journey. I love these songs! These amazing singer/dancer/actors are a joy to hear and watch, and they bring wonderful life to this music.” Kincaid's presentation features a cast of Showboat favorites including Tiffany Beckford, Grant Alexander Brown, Megan Grace Ludwig, Kenneth Singleton, and Lisa Crosby Wipperling, and the director is joined on the show's creative staff by choreographer Donald Laney; music director J. Kathleen Castellanos; stage managers James Kyle Davis and Teghan Reed; and a design team that includes Mollie Abkes, Montana Carlson, Will Coeur, Dylan Dutro and Steven House.

The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's The World Goes 'Round runs August 4 through 14, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (no show on August 5) and Sundays and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Admission is $18-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)242-6760 and visiting ClintonShowboat.org.