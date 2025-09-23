“Young Frankenstein,” October 3 through 12

Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 12

Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

An Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Best Musical that also earned a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Broadway Musical, the stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' film classic Young Frankenstein takes over Moline's Spotlight Theatre October 3 through 12, this Tony-nominated riot lauded by the New York Post for its "bright and witty" lyrics and the book's "great job ... in transferring the original script to the stage."

In Brooks’ madcap comedy that collides with Mary Shelley’s classic monster tale, Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist of legend, has died and left everything to his grandson Frederick, who wants nothing to do with the family’s notorious legacy. To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, meeting the grandson of Victor’s loyal henchman, Igor; the beautiful lab assistant, Inga; and the mysterious Frau Blücher. Before long, Frederick is sucked into his grandfather’s experiments and succeeds in creating human life. But by the time they realize that the monster has been accidentally given an abnormal brain, Frederick's creation has already escaped, seemingly set to terrorize the countryside like the Frankenstein-ian monsters before him. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather, or will he succeed where the others have not and turn his monster into a dapper, intelligent man about town? Young Frankenstein is a hilarious take on the classic horror story, combining zany antics, a witty script, and high-energy comedic performances for one unforgettable, hilarious adventure in Transylvania.

With its book by composer/lyricist Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Young Frankenstein is based on the 1974 screen comedy written by Gene Wilder and director Brooks, who subsequently deemed it his best film. After tryouts in Seattle and four weeks of previews, the musical opened on Broadway in November of 2007 and eventually closed in January of 2009 after 30 previews and 484 performances. At the 2008 Tony Awards, the Broadway presentation was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Christopher Fitzgerald as Igor), Featured Actress in a Musical (Andrea Martin as Frau Blücher), and Scenic Design of a Musical, and the show's West End production in London, which opened in 2017, received four- to five star ratings from WhatsOnStage.com, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, and the London Evening Standard. The timeless movie version, meanwhile, was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the United States National Film Preservation Board, and selected for preservation in the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2003.

Serving as Young Frankenstein's director is Aaron Baker, who previously helmed the Spotlight's 2024 production of Anastasia, Aaron Baker, and who has appeared on-stage in venue musicals including School of Rock: The Musical, All Shook Up, and Tuck Everlasting. With Laura Hammes (Annie, School of Rock: The Musical) again acting as music director, additional members of Baker's creative team include: choreographer Ellie Allen; stage manager Ayanna Tremaine; assistant choreographer Marissa Pedersen; costume, hair, and makeup designer Sara Wegener; props master Grace Mottet; set designer Dana Lisenbee; and sound, projections, and lighting designer Brent Tubbs.

Portraying Young Frankenstein lead Dr. Frederick Frankenstein is Matthew Call, whose previous Spotlight performances include roles in Groundhog Day: The Musical and Evita, while Annie and Anastasia castmate Matthew Downey plays the Monster who enjoys "Puttin' on the Ritz." With Danny Hauskins as Ziggy and Doug Alderman as Victor Frankenstein, other beloved Young Frankenstein figures are enacted by: Tyler Henning (Igor); Haley Tromblee (Inga); Heather Herkelman (Elizabeth Benning); Valeree Pieper (Frau Blucher); Bruce Duling (The Hermit); and Andy Curtiss (Inspector Kemp). Nineteen area talents, meanwhile, complete the musical's ensemble: Manoela Baqueiro; Ted Brown; Lauren Casillas; Christianna Crosby; Madison Duling; Harmoni Eiland; Marissa Elliott; Erik Finch; Gordon Finley; Heather Foss; Jennifer Cook Gregory; Robert Gregory; Emma Hughes; Maxwell Johnson; Tim Knipper; Heather Lueder; Nathan Lundberg; Sara Wegener and Grace Wiborg.

Young Frankenstein runs in Moline from October 3 through 12, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $22-27, and more information and tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.