How AI Killed Global Warming: Now That Data Centers Are So Essential, Climate Change Is No Longer the Existential Threat?!

The 21st century is silly with a vast wealth of data for doing reliable research. Using advanced computer technology to access troves of rich data relative to climate, as well as volumes of historic climate data, we should be able to accurately draw useful conclusions on climate change. So where's the beef?

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change (IPCC) recently publicly admitted that its computer models' extreme predictions of an existential threat looming due to emissions of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) are “implausible.” Honestly! If people weren't conspiracy aficionados before, they will certainly be considering it now. Why on Earth, literally why on Earth, would global policies be contrived to reach Net Zero CO2?

Unfortunately, the media mutts and show dogs missed this epic memo and are clinging to their “CO2 bad” mantras. My guess is all the data centers have unleashed a renewed push for increased energy production, including nuclear, natural gas, even coal, making pesky the whole CO2 is the climate-change culprit,

Getting to population equilibrium appears to be the unstated goal. By the time the 21st century rolled around, Earth's population had reached 7 billion, but the looming existential threat had not come close to fruition. Abundance of resources was still apparent, with the exception of money available to treasuries without having to borrow it, pushing potential mega funding for a predicted planetary threat down the priority ladder in favor of more pressing matters.

Trust the Experts

The best way to quickly extract consent, from a majority population, to accept, adopt, and adapt to policies that defy our best interests, and/or some drastic paradigm shift in daily life is to relentlessly bombard the public via social and broadcast media with a dire and urgent existential threat from which there appears to be no alternative solutions other than to follow the directions, policies, and laws flowing from the administrative authority tasked with managing the extreme situation.

The concept of global warming as a potential worldwide threat was first made public during a Senate hearing in 1985, three years before the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was formed to address it with a whole-of-nations approach. It is fair to say the notion of global warming had been percolating since the early 20th century, evidenced by the many moving parts, from United Nations' global leadership to U.N. member countries as assignees authorizing their internal bureaucracies for compartmentalized projects dedicated to advancing the United Nations' Agenda30 for global dominion.

Internal administrative infrastructure changes had to first be implemented, such as the repeal of the 1948 Smith Mundt Act that prohibited government from propagandizing Americans. The 2012 Smith Mundt Modernization Act removed the guardrails and mainstream media became mainstream mass messaging. Anti-trust laws were ignored, allowing media mergers and purchases otherwise prohibited, winnowing media ownership down to just six.

United Nations work groups were initially formed to create bylaws, rules that demanded member countries cede their sovereignty to the U.N. and its overarching governance. This only bolstered the lawless disregard U.S. representatives have for Americans, and for the U.S. and State Constitutions. Founding laws expressly forbid such abdication of governing authority, let alone contractually transferring such authority to a foreign entity, or domestic for that matter, especially without ratified amendment(s) from the people.

Also included in a member country's obligations is annual taxpayer-backed funding and eligible resources upon demand, where a member's treasury contributions are declared and contracted for in advance.

Squishy Modeling Accepted for Too Long

Global warming was introduced as an existential threat based on an initial squishy hypothesis that anthropomorphic (manmade) greenhouse gases, more specifically Carbon Dioxide (CO2), is the cause for our pending doom. It followed that research, committed to confirming CO2 as the main driver of global warming, was awarded substantial grants worth millions, sometimes billions, becoming the life blood of many of these research facilities for the next two decades.

Pesky contradictions to the global warming models occasionally presented, like the pesky Medieval Warming Period that was deliberately omitted from the climate model because it negated the otherwise perfect upward trajectory of rising global temperature changes known as the “Hockey Stick.” Climate scientists decided it was most helpful to nudge the Medieval Warming Period outside the parameters of what qualified as climate change.

It is important to note that all of climate change research is predictive outcomes from computer modeling. This cannot be overstated enough, especially, since its inception, not a single computer model-generated prediction has ever come true. In other words, every computer model has been wrong in informing us at its most fundamental level relative to climate change.

In the beginning, “Garbage in, garbage out” was often blamed. The larger flaw was closer to scientific laziness, Mathematical representation/equations necessary for specific variables, such as the curvature of the lower atmosphere, was elusive, so a value of “x” was used in its place, arguably compromising the model, and not surprisingly, it's predictive value. Climate models cannot arbitrarily ignore real-world variables, such as the sun's radiation and/or cloud cover, and expect to reliably simulate outcomes, let alone accurately predict them.

False Narratives Ignore Plant Death Equals Human Death

On January 29, 2025, in Sopron, Hungary, Atmospheric Physicist and Professor Emeritus Richard Lindzen delivered a presentation to the Hungarian Research Network in which he laid out the truth about the climate change industrial complex.

Professor Lindzen explained that you would not compare Mt. Everest to the Dead Sea with its wildly varying climates to determine changes in the climate overall. Instead climate is differentiated from weather by comparing the “temperature anomaly (change).”

This is done by averaging the deviations of temperature changes in myriad climates using a 30-year mean. Professor Lindzen demonstrated, via temperature anomaly, that both Mt Everest and the Dead Sea increased by one degree Celsius over 175 years.

This conclusion is embraced by the IPCC, and comports with its warnings of looming global warming as an existential threat since its computer models claim a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius means doom for the human race.

The global average temperature change for 175 years (1850-2025) is 0-degree Celsius to 1-degree Celsius., and thus Professor Lindzen is mystified, “It remains a puzzle to me why the public should be frightened of a warming that is much smaller than the temperature change we normally experience between breakfast and lunch.”

CO2Coalition.org/media/a-refutation-of-climate-alarmist-falsehoods/

Below are links to various websites that have cataloged years of climate controversy, findings, research papers, discussions, videos, presentations, all worth your time to learn for yourself what facts are backed with verifiable hard evidence.

False narratives that global warming is caused by CO2 is especially irksome with precious little to back this claim. In fact, CO2 is currently at approximately 400 parts/per million. Plant death occurs at 150parts/per million, a metric we are much closer to than the 4000 parts/per million predicted as the wipeout scenario.

Perhaps more stunning is that all this current predictive modeling addresses a mere 3 percent of all CO2 emissions on Earth. That's because approximately 95 percent of CO2 emissions comes from the ocean, and the balance from volcanic activity, emissions we have no control over. Furthermore most of the ocean is unmeasurable to date. This means we have no precision in assessing oceanic activity that may or may not be contributing to warming, cooling, or just swirling. What we do know is that none of it is included in climate modeling so how accurate can said modeling really be?

Be clear: Plant death means human death, as well. Yet at CO2 levels of 400/parts per million, we are consenting to policies to remove CO2 from the air, such as CO2 sequestration via pipelines, even if it means using eminent domain, all to reach daft goals of Net Zero CO2 by 2030.

Resource Abundance, Not Scarcity, Is the Data-Center Mantra

Meanwhile, reports are circulating that various water resources are at some of their lowest points in recorded history, including the Mississippi River. The Colorado River is struggling, as are the communities downriver that it supplies with water. Blaming global warming is a misdirect. It is not about temperature, it is about use and depletion. The unavoidable question is who is suddenly(?) using and/or depleting U.S. water resources at such a rapid pace?

Massive data centers have come into sharp focus for many American communities. For some, its the first they are learning of these massive water and energy hoarding projects. If you search your state, your region, the country, you will find there are hundreds of mega data centers sprawled across the land, already built and online, fully operational. In Virginia alone, one-third of all the world's Internet traffic flows through data centers located in that single state.

But lurking around the corner is China's rapid ascension as the preeminent AI developer, deploying thousands of simple apps for public consumption and vetting in a kind of free for all continuum of competitive creativity using its decentralized, open source platform DeepSeek, encouraging all participants in developing applications through sharing, collaboration, even cross pollinating applications. Students are recruited through competitions and prestigious longer term rewards, as well as potential capitalization and entrepreneurial opportunities for popular app ideas of all shapes, sizes, and capacities. Business is humming as AI is integrated into products at the manufacturing level for release into consumer markets. More importantly, China uses measures of magnitude less energy at a fraction of the cost compared to America's AI investment.

America's AI infrastructure, with its heavy reliance on massive data centers that require exponentially more energy and resources, is suddenly harder to justify when compared with China's approach to its AI infrastructure. America's OpenAI is a closed system, developing AGR or better stated, a big brain that will include apps for everything from simple to highly complex. However, by the time it is fully developed and deployable, chances are increasing that China will have left the US AI market in the dust.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, there were 1204 data centers built and running or approved for building in the United States. And yes, some are already causing serious water and power problems in the communities where they are located. Today there are 4320 data centers, with the majority located in Virginia (609).

Business Insider and Data Center Map both have interactive maps showing where all the data centers are located around the country, including the brand/company, state, county, low-high energy use, and number of facilities.

DataCenterMap.com/usa/

BusinessInsider.com/data-center-locations-us-map-ai-boom-2025-9?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=business-view-from-above-data-centers-pinned-comment-video-qr-code

Would it be a surprise if it turned out that the water depletion beginning to present across the country is due to stealth siphoning by these mega data centers? In Utah, Democracy Oligarch Kevin O'Leary proposed a 40,000-acre data farm! A meaningfully large number of residents turned out for the three County Supervisors' meeting to be heard and object to their approving the obscenely huge data fiasco. Three oath breakers approved the monstrosity despite the small communities' pleas to not do so.

This is a quintessential example of oath-breaking disrepresentation. These three County “Supervipers” were elected by their fellow neighbors, family and friends, coworkers, the residents they swore an oath to serve. Yet each one openly serves the megalomaniacal Oligarch O'Leary instead. The community should insist on law enforcement investigating those three County Supervipers' financials after such a blatantly egregious betrayal.

I am happy to report that when the Natural Gas Plant CIXX proposal (to service data centers looking to locate in this region) came before our Scott County Board of Supervisors, four of the five Supervisors (Ken Beck abstained) did not approve it because the proposal included building on vacant high value farmland. Scott County has the highest rated soil in the world and our County Supervisors recognize this treasure and represented! Thank you!

CO2Coalition.org

IPCC.ch

“Climate Realism Rising: Is CO2 Getting Too Much Credit for Climate Change?”

YouTube.com/watch?v=HjZK21ocDuo

Dr Willie Soon: IPCC Climate Models Have Zero Predictive Power: New 2025 Study

YouTube.com/watch?v=9gM0Bv4r5lQ

RealClimateScience.com/#gsc.tab=0

ZeroGeoengineering.com

ClimateReanalyzer.org

Geoengineeringwatch.org

TheGWPF.org

“America Is Running Out of Water Faster Than Anyone Predicted – And Its Far from Over”

YouTube.com/watch?v=mNdE1NejNTU

“An Honest and Sensible Conversation About Global Energy”

YouTube.com/watch?v=aTfwqvNuk44

“The Great Guru of Climate Models” by Tim Palmer

“IPCC Admits Apocalyptic Climate Scenarios Are 'Implausible'”

Clintel.org/ipcc-admits-apocalyptic-climate-scenarios-are-implausible