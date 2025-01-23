The 2025 Academy Awards Nominations

I don't like the term “snub” when it comes to films and people bypassed for Academy Awards – or any awards, for that matter. It seems incredibly unlikely that, with private ballots cast by hundreds or thousands of participants, large factions would secretly unite to ensure that, say, a former Baywatch star didn't make a splashy Oscars comeback, or that a $1.3-billion Marvel smash wouldn't be in the running for shiny trophies to match its box office. Some movies and individuals simply got more votes than others. End of story.
If, however, I were the sort who randomly tossed the word “snub” around, I might have a question for those responsible for this morning's nominees for the 97th Oscars: What do you have against Zendaya?!
[Scroll past the commentary for the full lineup of nominees for the March 2 Oscars, with my correct predictions in boldface.]
For what it's worth, and to get the tooting of my own horn out of the way early, I managed a personal best in this year's prognosticating: a five-for-five match in seven categories, and 87 correct guesses among 105 nominations. Sure, that's only an 82-percent “B” average. Given that “C-plus”es are more in line with tradition, though, I'll happily take it. Still, seven of my 18 misses came from mistakenly forecasting nods for Zendaya movies, as I expected that eight would go to Dune Part: Two, which merely wound up with five, and four would go to Challengers, which wound up with zero. I suppose I get the relatively lackluster support for the massive sci-fi hit – March release, second part of a trilogy – and Denis Villeneuve's followup did nab a Best Picture citation to go with its four tech nominations. But a goose egg for the sports-melodrama hit that's also my 2024 favorite? A film that should have won the Oscar for Original Score, if not also Film Editing? I'm repeating “It's not a snub, it's not a snub …” like a mantra, but that dissing's gonna sting all day.
While Zendaya may not have had much reason to celebrate this morning (though I suppose any day you wake up as Zendaya is an awfully good day), you can't say the same for plenty of others, principally those associated with the French-produced, largely Spanish-language musical drama Emilia Pérez. What a showing this one made! Thirteen nominations, one shy of tying the all-time record; the most Oscars attention ever awarded to a foreign-language title, with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma sharing the previous record of 10; and the most nods ever netted by a single Netflix release, surpassing The Power of the Dog's 12 in 2022. For her role as the titular gangster-made-good, Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón became the first openly transgender performer up for an acting Oscar. And also receiving her first Academy Awards acknowledgment, Zoe Saldaña scored her expected bid for Supporting Actress, and is the clear front-runner in her category one year after fellow Marvel superhero Robert Downey Jr. won his supporting race for Oppenheimer. Anticipating Oscars 2026, Chris Hemsworth's agents must be thrilled.
Trailing a bit behind Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet's almost-four-hours-with-intermission immigrant epic The Brutalist – opening at Davenport's Last Picture House and Cinemark theaters in a matter of hours! – scored 10 nods, landing recognition for all three of its central performers: Adrien Brody (his first Academy recognition since winning Best Actor for The Pianist in 2003), Felicity Jones (last cited for The Theory of Everything in 2015), and, at long last, first-time contender Guy Pearce. Wicked tied with The Brutalist at 10, scoring loads of tech mentions – plus the anticipated nominations for co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – but losing a bit of its possible-Picture-champ mojo by blanking on Directing and Adapted Screenplay.
The expected-to-do-somewhat-better papal-ascendancy hit Conclave netted eight nods, a thoroughly decent haul slightly upended by Edward Berger missing a Directing nod two seasons after not hearing his name read for the nine-times-nominated/four-times-winning All Quiet on the Western Front. Thirty years after his feature debut, however, A Complete Unknown's James Mangold finally did hear his name read among Directing contenders, his biographical musical, like Conclave, ultimately receiving eight mentions, three of them for the actors playing Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet), Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), and Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro). Maybe Hemsworth should be eyeballing a Leonard Cohen bio-pic.
Although its haul of six was less than half of Emilia Pérez's, Team Anora has to be feeling pretty swell today, Sean Baker's Cannes-winning comedy having scored all six nominations it had a reasonable shot at, and Baker himself a rare four-time contender cited for Picture (where a film's producers get the recognition), Directing, Screenplay, and Film Editing, the latter putting him among an elite group of previously nominated directors-who-edit that includes James Cameron, Alfonso Cuarón, and the Coen brothers. As mentioned, Dune: Part Two landed five nods, as did Coralie Fargeat's gruesome satire The Substance, a major victory for the body-horror genre, female filmmakers – Fargeat is only the ninth woman ever to crash the Oscars' traditionally male Best Directing party – and star Demi Moore, who's now well on her way toward an ultimate Best Actress victory. Many presumed that Substance co-star Margaret Qualley would also be recognized, but alas, not this year. Guess that “You Are One” business wasn't true, after all.
Joining the eight aforementioned titles in the Best Picture race were a moderate surprise and, if you're in the business of Oscars-predicting, a huge, unanticipated, dumbfounding surprise. The moderate one was RaMell Ross' sensational reform-school drama Nickel Boys, which was starting to look like an also-ran given its slights by the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the British Academy of Film & Television Awards. Happily, however, Academy voters found room for Ross' visually audacious achievement, also awarding it a richly deserved Adapted Screenplay nod.
Yet the category's biggest shocker – the morning's biggest shocker – was the inclusion of director Walter Salles' Brazilian drama I'm Still Here. Most everyone expected the film's inclusion in the International Feature race, which happened, and after her Golden Globes win for Actress in a Drama, smarter pundits than I correctly predicted that Fernanda Torres would make the obscenely competitive Best Actress lineup. (Torres is only the second Brazilian performer ever cited in that category, the first being her mother Fernanda Montenegro for 1998's Central Station … which was also directed by Salles. So much synchronicity/synergy there!) But I think it's safe to say that no one saw a Best Picture nomination coming for this subtitled dramatic thriller that, to my knowledge, hasn't even enjoyed a wide-enough release to make it to Iowa City yet. Truth be told, I didn't have I'm Still Here on my list of top 20 Best Picture possibilities, assuming that even wholly ignored titles such as Hard Truths, The Room Next Door, and All We Imagine as Light had far better odds. So let's hear it for the Brazilians! Maybe, prior to March 2, we Midwestern Oscars completists will even get to see their film!
Beyond that left-field Best Picture contender, the surprises were minimal when the charmingly paired Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced this year's class of '25, with Yang doing an impeccable job reading the names of Emilia Pérez's four cited screenplay nominees and making me smile by pronouncing Live-Action Short contender A Lien as Alien. (To be fair, that two-word title was incorrectly placed first among the category's alphabetical listings ... and Yang was reading from a teleprompter at 5:30 a.m.) Still, there was an eyebrow raised here and there. As Sennott amusingly noted, beyond the inclusions of Alien: Romulus and the Dune sequel, the Visual Effects category found room for no fewer than three films featuring CGI monkeys: Wicked, Better Man, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. (Even some of us who correctly predicted those five – insert back pat – hadn't made that connection.) Flow became only the second film, after 2021's Flee, nominated for both International and Animated Feature, continuing that superb Latvian entertainment's escalating threat to win the animated race over long-presumed front-runner The Wild Robot. (Dreamworks' smash hit, though, had a fine morning, too, also nabbing Original Score and Sound nods.) Sebastian Stan, whose 2024 two-fer of The Apprentice and A Different Man threatened to leave him out of the Best Actor race entirety, found favor with the former, receiving mention for his Donald Trump alongside Supporting Actor contender Jeremy Strong's Roy Cohn. Let the angry tweets commence!
And can we talk about the amazing goings-on in Best Actress? Yes, Gascón is the first openly trans performer cited and Torres the category's second-ever Brazilian. (After her mom! A quarter-century ago!) But check this out. With Gascón and Torres both contending, this is the first time in 48 years that any acting category has boasted more than one foreign-language performance. With Gascón and Erivo, this is the first time in 61 years that Best Actress has included two performances in musicals. An equally astonishing, far more mortifying stat finds Erivo only the second Black actress, after Viola Davis, to be nominated for Best Actress more than once. (Erivo, the star of 2019's Harriet Tubman drama Harriet, is also the first British Black actress to receive multiple acting citations.) This is the first time since 1978 that all five Best Actress nominees are in Best Picture nominees. And this is the first time in Academy Awards history that four of the five contenders come from movies that, at least according to the Golden Globes, would be classified as comedies or musicals. That's a helluva lot of Oscars history made in one category … and doesn't even include the Fernandas being only the fifth-ever pairing of a mother and daughter who were both, in different years, recipients of acting nominations. (Add Conclave's Supporting Actress contender Isabella Rossellini following in mom Ingrid Bergman's footsteps and we've now got six such pairings. Let's hear it for Nepo Babies!)
So congrats to all! And in closing – determined as I am not to end on a whiny note about perceived egregious slights regarding, for starters, Hard Truths' Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Nickel Boys' cinematographer Jomo Fray – here's what I'm personally celebrating. Three nods for Sing Sing, which aren't enough, but easily could've been fewer! The first Best Directing lineup composed entirely of first-timers in 27 years! The Animated Short category again delivering the year's funniest title: Yuck! (That's the title, not a personal reaction.) Another Succession showdown for Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin! The return, after 19 years, of Wallace and Gromit! Demi Moore, dammit! And, as expected by everyone, the 16th Original Song nomination, and eighth in row, for composer Dianne Warren, who managed the seemingly impossible with her cited tune from The Six Triple Eight: She secured an Oscar nomination for a Tyler Perry film. “The Journey” indeed.
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
BEST DIRECTING
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
September 5, Moritz Binder, Alex Davis, Tim Fehlbaum
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks, James Mangold
Conclave, Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi, Léa Mysius
Nickel Boys, Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross
Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Elton John: Never Too Late, “Never Too Late”
Emilia Pérez, “El Mal”
Emilia Pérez, “Mi Camino”
Sing Sing, “Like a Bird”
The Six Triple Eight, “The Journey”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Emilia Pérez, France
Flow, Latvia
The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
I'm Still Here, Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
BEST FILM EDITING
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST SOUND
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Total Number of Nominations
Emilia Pérez – 13
The Brutalist – 10
Wicked – 10
A Complete Unknown – 8
Conclave – 8
Anora – 6
Dune: Part Two – 5
The Substance – 5
Nosferatu – 4
I'm Still Here – 3
Sing Sing – 3
The Wild Robot – 3
The Apprentice – 2
Flow – 2
Nickel Boys – 2
A Real Pain – 2
Alien: Romulus – 1
Better Man – 1
Black Box Diaries – 1
A Different Man – 1
Elton John: Never Too Late – 1
The Girl with the Needle – 1
Gladiator II – 1
Inside Out 2 – 1
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 1
Maria – 1
Memoir of a Snail – 1
No Other Land – 1
Porcelain War – 1
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – 1
September 5 – 1
The Six Triple Eight – 1
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – 1
Sugarcane – 1
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 1