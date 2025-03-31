The Buccaneers Stop Here: “How I Became a Pirate,” at the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse through April 19

What would happen if a band of pirates ended up on your beach looking for a place to bury some treasure? You, too, can find out at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's current children’s-show offering How I Became a Pirate. Based on the kids’ picture book written by Melinda Long and illustrated by David Shannon, this upbeat little musical will leave you practicing your pirate vernacul-arrr and perhaps even wishing to sail the seven seas in pursuit of doubloons.

If it’s true that “dead men tell no tales,” then How I Became a Pirate – its book, music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Fogt and Mark Friedman – really tells no story. There's virtually no plot other than Jeremy Jacob (the lovable and sweet Krianna Walljasper) playing on the beach when a pirate crew led by Braid Beard (Jeremy Littlejohn) shows up, inviting the boy to become their digger. They then sing and dance for the next hour. Would I personally invite a small child and his beach shovel to oversee the heave-ho required for digging a suitable hole to hide my hypothetical treasure? No. But pirates aren’t exactly known for sound decision-making, and the imaginative fun that unfurls on stage is top-notch.

It’s a good thing no one expects anything but fun from this offering, because it delivers the music-and-dancing part with aplomb, thanks to director/choreographer Ashley Becher and music director Bobby Becher, the latter of whom also plays Pirate Seymour Braunschwagger, the first mate (and only pirate) without boots. Admittedly, Bradley Robert Jensen did a tremendous job with the various costumes, and there was a vast array of seaworthy options. The only reason I took note of Becher’s footwear at all was that there was a whole catchy song, “A Good One to Boot,” that repeatedly talks about boots, paired with choreography that showcases everyone’s feet.

Meanwhile, the rest of the pirate brigade is just as delightful and humorous as Beard and Braunschwagger, with Swill (Topher Elliott) also being a bit of a crybaby. Then there’s Max (Miranda Simonne) and her fake shoulder parrot; the others don’t have the heart to tell her it is a stuffed animal. In fact, most of the other pirates take turns making squawk noises for the parrot, which becomes a funny little running gag throughout the show.

What seafaring crew would be complete without a chef? Everyone’s got to eat, right? Here, we get the French Pierre (Kelsi Ford) … because all pirates want a flavorful quiche from time to time, oui? Micah Bernas is a wild addition named Scurvy Dog, of all things, while Kyle Wells is a gruff guy named Sharktooth with a bad case of conjunctivitis.

For Circa '21's latest family show, the Heartbreak Hotel set is beautifully transformed into a pirate ship with the additions of a backdrop, some sails that fly in, and a few props. It isn’t much, but your imagination can fill in the blanks, and it works considerably well. Scenic artist Becky Meissen did a fantastic job!

What How I Became a Pirate lacks in plot, it makes up for with heart. Littlejohn commands the stage and the pirates so well that it’s hard to imagine a better Braid Beard could exist elsewhere. His interactions with his new matey Jeremy Jacob are touching, sweet, and sometimes delightfully funny, such as when Jeremy Jacob explains the game of soccer to the buccaneers. Thanks to Walljasper's treatment of the tune, “Soccer by the Rules” was one of the show's major highlights, and while there were some great references for adults sprinkled throughout the show, the admission that nobody knows what “offside” means had me laughing out loud. (And with soccer season starting next week, what a timely song it is!)

Truly, one wouldn’t expect a pirate musical to embody the height of well-mannered characters, but I admit that the poop-and-booty humor missed its mark with me – and, from what I could tell, most of the audience – on Saturday morning. Had I attended on an elementary-school field-trip day, I’ll wager those exact moments would have brought down the house. To each audience their own. And I would've had a dentist sponsor each performance and pass out toothbrushes or floss to offset “Green Teeth,” the pirates' song about the characters’ collective lack of dental hygiene. While hopefully a cautionary tale of what not to do, this tune did allow lighting designer Emmett Boedeker a chance to showcase the production's most interesting lighting effects.

While the show's audience-participation aspects weren't among my favorite parts, I admit that when the pirates came dancing through the aisles, the house certainly became an engaging, lively hoot. Shiver me timbers, ye old adventurers and landlubbers alike should give How I Became a Pirate an ahoy – you and your lads and lassies will certainly enjoy this charming collection of memorable characters and amusing humor.

How I Became a Pirate runs at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL) through April 19, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.