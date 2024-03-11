Hot Dishing: “Church Basement Ladies,” at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse through April 27

As faithful theatre-goers have proved their devotion to Church Basement Ladies (and its many offspring) since 2007, the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse has resurrected it for the third time. At Thursday's preview night, I saw everything they had made, and behold – it was very good. Yea, those lutefisk-loving Lutherans on the lowest level of the Lord's House have returned.

This musical, a fond comic paean to a particular rural Midwestern brand of church life, premiered in 2005, with a book by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke and music and lyrics by Drew Jansen. There are currently eight sequels, all inspired by books by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Johnson Nelson, and four of which Circa '21 also has produced. Additionally, the Timber Lake Playhouse cooked up a version in 2008, while the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre served theirs in 2021. We love our Minnesota neighbors, you betcha. Director/choreographer Andrea Moore and music director Ron May have whipped up a tasty take on this time-tested recipe, yah, with their seasoned staff, crew, and particularly mellifluous cast.

In this mid- to late-'60s slice of sacred life, the subterranean women of faith stay cool-headed and handle quantity cookery with flair, even in a blizzard. The wonderful Shelley Walljasper portrays She Who Must Be Obeyed, kitchen matriarch Mrs. Vivian Snustad – she's opinionated and a bit cranky at times. Walljasper recently played Vivian on a national tour of one of the Ladies sequels, and has played the role of Mavis often here. Circa '21 regulars have seen her in dozens of other shows, too, and she's reliably sublime. Sydney (Dexter) Richardson, who frequents this and several other Quad-Cities stages, plays upbeat, reliable Karin. The actor is at least a decade younger than her character, but you'd never guess it from the audience. I first saw Richardson on stage seven years ago this month, and the breadth and depth of her characters continue to impress.

New York City-based Kathy Day, the only outlander in the cast, plays tough, tool-wielding Mavis with capable frankness, and in this clutch of superlative singers, Day has a particularly strong, vibrant voice. And Krianna Walljasper plays Karin's college-student daughter Signe – a game, hard worker who knows herself. As the youngest character, she is change personified to Vivian, and as such, a slight threat. This Walljasper, as experienced as a young actor can be, easily holds her own in a cast of professionals, and was also part of that national CBL tour. These four are a smooth, solid comedic team, eminently believable as longtime friends, and their full-voiced harmonies are food for the soul. Only 14 songs? Too few for me. Encore!

Actor's actor Tom Walljasper, the lone dude among the gals, is Pastor Gunderson, whom he's played in other iterations of the CBL franchise here, including the very first. Walljasper's pleasing characterization makes Gunderson low-key cheery and a self-effacing sort who sometimes seems slightly distracted, as if consulting a long mental to-do list. His is another heavenly voice in this itty-bitty choir. (And you guessed it: The three Walljaspers are parents and child.)

The melodies here are traditional show-tune types, still catchy and fun, and the lyrics often clever. This production has small, lovely details, too: the percussion breakdown using cookware; the pastor's convincing reaction to a full coffee cup that can't actually be that hot; the hum of nonexistent parishioners in the unseen dining area (though the swinging kitchen door mars the aural illusion a bit). Characters make both mild and pointed comments about the "fish on Friday" crowd, befitting the sentiments of Martin Luther, the denomination's founder. One of the songs even parodies the Lutheran-Catholicism schism.

Nevertheless, my plus-one, a Catholic and former Minnesotan, was thrilled with the show, nodding and laughing at the distinctive 10,000-Lakes turns of phrase, and pointing out authentic details, including the kettle on the stove and art print on the wall (applause for props designer Kendall McKasson). It seems that Catholic and Lutheran church kitchens are much the same. Thank the Lord for common ground! Of course, the production is a visual treat overall, thanks to the always-knockout one-two punch of Becky Meissen's scenery and Bradley Robert Jensen's costumes. The tidy yet clearly oft-used kitchen is pitch perfect, boasting period appliances and cabinets, while the realistic egress windows with daylight beyond mostly delighted me. As for wardrobe, the ladies are often seen in cheery, busy florals, with the pastor usually in black, though they do change it up with unusual ensembles. Moore's production boasts the third bunny costume I've seen onstage in four months. All for the glory of God.

The dinner menu is a blessing, too, and even offers loaves and fishes. (Well … rolls and cherry snapper.) Regrettably, there are no hotdish choices, but the tender pork roast with real gravy from scratch and flavorful mashed potatoes are church-supper perfection. Circa '21's Church Basement Ladies is a lighthearted, tuneful bundle of fun. No spiteful theological quibbles here; just good-natured ribbing and beautiful vocal blends. See it. It's not bad. That's Minnesotan for "great."

Church Basement Ladies runs at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL) through April 27, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.