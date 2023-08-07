A Killer Time: “Murder for Two,” at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre through August 13

Murder for Two, now playing at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, is incredible. It’s fast, frantic, and fun, and it’s also the hardest I’ve laughed in I couldn’t tell you how long. My first draft of this review was simply “Go see this show” copied-and-pasted a few hundred times. In lieu of a lackluster Shining reference, take this instead;: A shining review.

The story begins with a series of guests arriving at a mansion in the middle of a storm. There’s a party being held for esteemed writer Arthur Whitney, and the guest list includes his wife and niece, a prima ballerina, an elderly couple at each other’s throats, and a psychiatrist with a tenuous grasp on doctor-patient confidentiality. There’s even a 12-member boys’ choir. But this is a murder-mystery musical, so of course, there’s a death before the end of the opening number. A police officer with his eyes on becoming a detective arrives on the scene and seizes the chance to impress his sergeant by solving the murder. Oh … and Murder for Two features only two actors. And they both accompany themselves and one another with a piano.

Mark Schenfisch plays the hopeful detective, while John Wascavage plays everyone else, except for a character named Lou – who is played by no one. Director Bill Kincaid has expertly choreographed all this chaos, and it’s a testament to the amazing performances by Schenfisch and Wascavage that I was never once lost in all of the goings-on.

To aid clarity, there are no big costume changes. Costume designer Rebecca Rankin has put the actors in complimentary base outfits, with Wascavage having small distinct items to help identify which of his many characters are which. In addition to the small accessory pieces, Wascavage also shifts his voice and physicality to identify who is who. For example, the town psychiatrist has a small pipe and is perpetually hunched over; even his face gets scrunched up, complimenting his gravelly voice. Wascavage will change accessories, postures, and voices at the (sometimes literal) drop of a hat, and the effect is so simple, yet so effective.

The book strikes a nice balance between sending up murder mysteries and playing them loving homage. I’m personally not a big fan of the genre, and yet I still found myself invested in the plot: Who did murder Arthur Whitney? And for those who are more musically inclined, the score and the lyrics are a riot. Brian C. Seckfort's scenic design also packs some punch and elicited gasps and “Wow!”s when the curtain was first pulled back at the top of Thursday's performance. Likewise, Will Coeur's lighting design features some fantastic effects and pleasant surprises.

But all of the tech is in service of highlighting the true stars of the show: the performances of Schenfisch and Wascavage. Watching this production must be the theatrical equivalent of sitting courtside at an NBA game; it's such a treat to watch two stupendous performers perform a tightrope act for close to 90 minutes and not slip once. While Schenfisch is tasked with playing the straight man, he keeps the action focused and grounded, and is a wonderful contrast to Wascavage.

Watching Wascavage is a bit like watching someone pat their head, rub their stomach, jump in place, spin a plate on one finger, and file their taxes all while reciting Shakespeare. And even though his is a towering performance, Wascavage never once upstages or steals the spotlight from his counterpart. These two actors are perfectly in sync, and some of the best moments of Murder for Two were the frankly far-too-few ones in which they were both at the piano.

Thanks to a high-school field trip, I attended the 2011 world premiere production of this script that featured Joe Kinosian, the author of its book and music. The show was just as manic then; even more so. Since then, the show has been iterated off-Broadway and turned into the script it is today. I liked this production more than I did the original. Kinosian's book is lean regardless, and there isn't a wasted moment during the entire runtime. If something’s not a joke, it’s a setup for a joke, and both the punchlines and the setups fly a mile a minute. Even on the rare chance a gag doesn’t land, there’s already another coming down the pipeline that’s sure to make your sides hurt. Even the program had me giggling!

If you live in the Quad Cities, the Clinton Showboat's Murder for Two is absolutely worth the drive, as I cannot imagine there’s a single person who wouldn’t love it. I left the theatre with my sides and stomach sore from all the laughing, and to end with a quote, as we left the theatre, my wonderful wife said, “That was the funniest musical I have ever seen.”