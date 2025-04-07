Poe Boy: “The Tell-Tale Farce,” at Richmond Hill Barn Theatre through April 13

Make no mistake about it, the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre knew exactly what its production of The Tell-Tale Farce was: a farce. Defined as a comedic work that employs buffoonery and horseplay, farce typically includes crude characterization and ludicrously improbable situations. And on opening night, director Elizabeth Shaffer hit the nail on the head, because her production isn’t trying to be anything else. It was exactly that acknowledgment of the ridiculous that made the night a success, and leaning into the silly worked fittingly here.

In playwright Don Zolidis’ The Tell-Tale Farce, its situation finds wealthy dowager Helena Dowling (Elizabeth Hulsbrink) commissioning Edgar Allan Poe to write her a poem. The man who shows up to compose this literary masterpiece, however, is not Poe; rather, it's Poe’s mailman Richard (Eric Landuyt), who is in romantic pursuit of the dowager’s niece Sarah (Dana Skiles). What he doesn’t expect are the shenanigans that will subsequently take place, among them that the real Poe (Derek Bolme) will eventually show up. Just off that description alone, we have taken care of the “comedic” and “ludicrously improbable situation” portions of the “farce” definition.

From her first entrance as Dowling’s teenage niece Abigail, Shyan DeVoss was fully committed to her role. Abigail, you see, thinks Richard's “Edgar” is a total dreamboat, and throws herself at him forcefully – not realizing, of course, he’s a fake. DeVoss was hilarious as she continually attempted to flirt with the mailman, and Landuyt was equally funny as he tried, in vain, to stay out of her hot pursuit. There was a singular moment on Thursday in which Shaffer had DeVoss seductively show about six inches of calf that had me cackling and very glad for the seat I chose. Say what you will about theatre in the round, but those small moments you can only catch from a certain angle make the evening feel even more personal and exciting. The Tell-Tale Farce gives the audience plenty of similarly hidden Easter eggs to take in.

As for the “crude characterization” in Zolidis' farce: Enter Irish housemaid Mary (Cali Van Zandt) and Butler Brinsley (David Shaffer), who spend more time sneaking off to canoodle in the closet than they do working. Many a guest at the Dowling home enters without anyone to greet them at the door. But I especially enjoyed it when Abigail’s betrothed, Henry Whitford (Jacob Lund), arrived on the scene. Lund was deliciously delightful; his portrayal of wide-eyed innocence matched beautifully with the awkward and outrageous situations in which he found himself. Neither of them much of a conversationalist, Henry and Richard find themselves in a particularly good tête-à-tête as they discuss the dowager’s business proposition that involves a delightful misunderstanding between them. Honestly, their talk might've been the show's highlight.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s intended, Rufus Griswold (Eric Friedman), also comes over to the home frequently. (And, just as frequently, is wholly ignored by Brinsley and Mary.) Poor Rufus is the character no one seems to like very much. Rufus and Poe are sworn enemies; thus, Richard tries very hard to not allow Rufus to see his face so he doesn’t spill the beans. Sarah and Abigail both think Rufus is the literal worst, and Henry tolerates the man but can’t manage to converse with him for long.

As the Lady of the house, Dowager Helena is a forceful but rather oblivious character, and Hulsbrink has her moving rather jauntily despite her cane, which was a charming little detail. She also enters and exits from her bedroom suite in such a precise physical manner that it charmed me, even if it didn’t have me laughing out loud. How is it possible she was so clueless as to what was going on in her stately home (one designed by Shaffer and built by Mike and Jim Skiles)? It’s a farce, that's how – things don't fully need to make sense.

I haven’t yet touched on the necessary farcical element of horseplay, but there’s plenty of that in this production, too. People hiding in plain sight, wrapping bodies up with rugs, and a ridiculous sword fight are just a few of the many examples The Tell-Tale Farce gives its audience. And you know what? I’m not going to say that farce is or ever will be my favorite genre of theatre. But never say nevermore; farce undeniably has its time and place.

For farce to be excellent, everyone on stage needs to be fully committed and unwilling to be anything but completely serious about their fast-paced, exaggerated behavior. Shaffer and her energetic cast do a remarkable job in fully executing this crazy, zany tale. The Tell-Tale Farce had every chance to be insufferable, and as you probably know, Edgar Allan Poe – in literary form, at least – isn’t all that funny. But when it comes to faux Poe’s foes, well … . He just is.

The Tell-Tale Farce runs at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre (600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL) through April 13, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.