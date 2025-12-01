Retirement Gnome: “Santa Claus: The Musical,” at the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse through December 21

Harry and Marv. The Grinch. Mr. Potter. Hans Gruber. All of the other reindeer. There is no shortage of Christmas villains, and most are memorable. Yet after seeing Friday’s performance of Santa Claus: The Musical at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, I’m ready to add the name Henchy to the list.

It may not be a story you’ve heard before. (Or, because the show was last performed on the Circa '21 stage in 2022, perhaps it is.) But when Santa (Janos Horvath) announces that, after 1,000 years, he's ready to retire, his best elf Henchy (Bradley Robert Jensen) believes he should be next in line for the job. So imagine his shock when Santa's actual choice Nick (A.C. Lamb), along with his daughter Beatrice (Marley Haley), show up for training instead – the result is elfish subterfuge! Book writer Noah Putterman's premise is itself charming, blending classic North Pole whimsy with an updated modern family twist, and it sets the stage perfectly for the comedic chaos that follows. Nick, you see, used to be a website designer – a skill that proves quite helpful for a Santa. Because if you’re making a list and checking it twice, what better way to do so than a database?

It’s almost shocking, however, that Santa didn’t figure out what was going on. I’d imagine being on the job for a millennium would have given him slightly more wisdom and insight as to what his elves might be feeling at any given time … but also, let’s give the man a break, when he’s thisclose to retirement. Melissa Anderson Clark, as Mrs. Claus, brings a bit more parental warmth to the team, but even she seems woefully willing to turn a blind eye to Henchy’s shenanigans. These elves are Nick’s problem now!

Jensen is so fun to watch being villainous that if he weren’t actively sabotaging Christmas, you’d want to root for him. He has absolutely perfected the evil laugh, and thankfully, director/choreographer Kiera Lynn allows him to employ it twice. Henchy also has some of the best lines in the whole show. Again, he’s being evil, but there’s just something about his delivery of “Tough Tinkertoys, Timmy” that can’t help but put a smile on your face. (While perhaps also throwing a new phrase into your vernacular.) Jensen’s timing is razor sharp, and you can tell he’s having the time of his life leaning into the character’s deliciously petty ambition.

This isn’t to say the other elves at the North Pole aren’t equally delightful. Tenchy, Chirpy, and Punchy (Kirsten Sindelar, Inna Gomez, and Hanna Marie Felver) have a consistent pep in their step and completely exude Christmas cheer in all that they do, but without ever once becoming over-the-top obnoxious about it. Rather, these three just love Santa and want Nick to be successful in his new role. Lynn also had these three full of holly jolly spirit, and their dance moves were peppy. It was awesome when Beatrice joined in with the fun throughout the show, as well. Her growing confidence as she bonds with the elves brings a sweet, youthful energy that rounds out the ensemble beautifully; Beatrice was born to live up north.

Poor Nick, though. With Henchy waging his own little war against him, his path seems fraught with hardship. When you consider that Nick has recently been plucked out of bed in the middle of the night and told he was getting a new career that will last a million years … . For it to also be a rough road would be enough for me to say, “Thanks, but no thanks” and head right back home. Luckily for all the children on the nice list who are expecting gifts on December 25th, Nick has quite a lot of fortitude. It was a shame that on Friday’s performance, Nick’s mic was consistently too quiet for my liking; Lamb was often overpowered by the recorded musical tracks. Even so, his physical performance and earnestness still shone through.

Meanwhile, Jensen, while lending his onstage talent to bring Henchy to life, also was able to showcase his costuming talents by keeping his seven castmates and himself clad in Christmas-y attire fit for the North Pole. I especially enjoyed Nick’s “holiday sweatshirt” and Mrs. Claus’s classy casual wear, but there wasn’t a low point in terms of costuming. Nor was the set a disappointment, as Santa Claus uses the mainstage’s White Christmas set beautifully. If you’ve seen both shows as I now have, it’s recognizable, but uniquely employed.

What I especially enjoyed about this production was that the audience participation was kept to a minimum. Don’t get me wrong: When it comes to keeping the energy high for the smallest patrons, I can appreciate (and will happily join in) a group-dance moment, so long as the dancing isn’t constant. Lynn and her cast strike that balance beautifully, offering just enough interaction to keep young audience members engaged without overwhelming the flow of the story. What they bring to the stage is a Christmasy delight that keeps the spirit bright from start to finish.

In the end, Santa Claus: The Musical delivers exactly what a holiday show should: warmth, humor, and a reminder that even the North Pole isn’t immune to a little workplace drama. With its joyful heart and talented cast, this production will leave audiences feeling ready for the season ahead.

Santa Claus: The Musical runs at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL) through December 21, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.