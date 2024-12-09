Shen-Annie-gans: “Annie,” at the Spotlight Theatre through December 15

The beloved musical Annie tells of how, in the midst of the Great Depression, the titular “little orphan” (played by Sloan Utz) escapes from under the thumb of mean Miss Hannigan (Sara Wegener), finds a rich protector in Oliver Warbucks (Matthew Downey), and continues her quest to find the parents who left her at an orphanage as a baby. Directed by Valerie Moore, the Spotlight Theatre's large cast includes several orphan girls as well as adult figures, from Warbucks’ secretary Grace (Brianna Call) to the scheming Rooster (Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt) and Lily (Sydney Crumbleholme) to President Franklin D. Roosevelt (Robert Gregory). Despite the Depression’s harsh conditions, Annie maintains a feisty optimism, certain that things will be better … tomorrow. We attended opening night on December 6.

Kitty: I love this musical. The 1982 movie adaptation was a favorite of mine growing up. But I had forgotten that this show takes place at Christmas! So it’s a nice little holiday treat, as well.

Mischa: True, though you'll most likely leave the theater humming “Tomorrow” or “Hard Knock Life,” not “A New Deal for Christmas.” I confess, though: I’d never seen Annie on stage before. I had a deprived childhood! I’ve also never been to Disney World.

K: And now we can check one of those off the list! As an Annie enthusiast, I really enjoyed the Spotlight’s production. I’m curious, though. I feel this musical has a big nostalgia appeal for a lot of adults who grew up watching it, or even performing in it. I know most of the songs by heart, and it’s exciting to see how different actors put their own spins on characters. What were your overall impressions, as an adult, seeing it for the first time?

M: Well, I definitely enjoyed it. So much depends on having an Annie and an orphan chorus that hit the ground running with their opening numbers – and then some cartoonishly big characters pushing the story forward after that. Utz was pretty strong from the get-go, but really, all the orphans were engaged and focused, and impressed me with their youthful energy. Props to choreographer Jenny Hampton and musical director Laura Hammes for helping to pull that off.

K: The younger actors certainly shone. Molly (Lyra Gordon) was a highlight for me. She was enthusiastic and animated, both vocally and physically, and her solo moments in “Hard Knock Life” and “Fully Dressed” were endearing. And I agree that Utz had a strong performance in the title role, delivering the right balance of mischief and sentiment. But there were some standouts on the adult side, too.

M: Ratkiewitz-Stierwalt, for one, presented great flair and versatility. A mother-daughter pair in the ensemble (Regina and Chloe Knobloch) also brought real no-holds-barred enthusiasm. But I was actually most taken with a quieter role. Call delivered convincing leadership and strength, and when Grace sang, there was just a great, focused sound.

K: I agree. Call was enchanting. A true high point for me was seeing Wegener as Miss Hannigan. Carol Burnett sets a high bar. But Wegener managed to put her own spin on the role. Miss Hannigan is such an interesting role because we’re not supposed to root for her, but we are supposed to kind of like her. It’s a hard line to toe, yet Wegener pulled it off handily. Every interaction she had with the orphans had me laughing, and her performance of “Little Girls” was great, too, but my favorite part was actually watching her (intentionally) awkward but robust dancing in “Easy Street.” What a riot!

M: Let me add kudos for one more performer. Downey didn't dominate the stage throughout as much as I might've expected from the character, but in a calmer moment with “Something Was Missing,” he really excelled, letting us luxuriate in his deep, rich tones. I loved it. And then we saw Downey awkwardly but affectingly dance a short waltz with Utz.

K: How about the set? The two-level set was used to its greatest effect during scenes at Warbucks’ Fifth Avenue mansion. I also loved the on-stage transformation that took place when the household staff decorated the mansion for Christmas. However, there were a few scenes – among them Bert Healy’s radio show – that took place entirely on the upper level, and I felt like the actors there were too far removed from the audience.

M: No one is credited (in the program) for set design, and more attention to the physical space would've been helpful. The fully choreographed segments worked well, but at other times, characters walked around with less clear purpose.

K: I feel like the occasional meandering sometimes carried over into line deliveries. It didn’t seem like actors were struggling with recall; more like they were waiting for hidden cues. The hesitant pauses between lines – particularly during the scene with FDR’s cabinet – were a bit too long.

M: Yes, and I wonder whether a little hesitancy syncing up with the recorded backing music was contributing. Hold on, though … . We haven’t said anything about one of the most important cast members of all! A four-legged one?

K: Oh my goodness, yes! Dusty the dog was a fantastic Sandy! What a cutie! Dusty’s handler Logan Hammes should be very proud. I think there were definitely some treats involved to help inspire Dusty’s showstopping performance, but all good actors need motivation, right?

M: Absolutely! All in all, there were a lot of strong performances. And if you’ve never seen Annie, this is a great production to attend as your first.

K: Longstanding fans and newcomers agree: This show is a must on your holiday to-do list!

Annie runs at the Spotlight Theatre (1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL) through December 15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.