Signed, Sealed, Delivers: “84 Charing Cross Road,” at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre through July 21

Dear Quad Cities Theatergoer,

It may seem strange that I should be writing this letter, the explanation being that 84 Charing Cross Road, now playing at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, is a play that is almost exclusively epistolatory in nature: The story is told through the recitation of letters. The opening-night performance was a charming evening, and in telling you about it, I could think of no better method than through that of a letter.

Let me tell you that 84 Charing Cross Road is a smart little tale, directed here by Jennifer Kingry. The plot revolves around Helene Hanff (Jackie Skiles) of New York City, who's seeking out used copies of books from Marks and Co., a bookshop located at the titular address in London. Over the span of 20 years, Helene develops a pen-pal friendship with the staff at Marks and Co., primarily Frank Doel (fellow Reader theatre reviewer Mischa Hooker).

Kingry opted to stage this production not in the Barn’s typical in-the-round setting, but rather in a three-sided thrust format. I didn’t particularly love this choice, partly because I genuinely adore Richmond Hill’s usual commitment to playing to all four sides, and partly because, unless one sits in the smallest section, you’re guaranteed to see the bulk of the show in profile the way that both Helene and Frank’s desks are arranged. I did appreciate that Helene's NYC portion of the stage was only one-quarter of the playing area, offering a taste of her cramped Brownstone complete with orange crate bookshelves, contrasted with larger bookshop area, granting the appearance of copious grandeur. Frank's own book collection helps to round out the shelves, and there are quite a few bookshelves throughout the space. It’s a situation in which set builders Mike Skiles, Jim Skiles, and Jim Driscoll did a lovely job turning one stage into two locations at the same time while visibly transforming the whole room into a book lover’s dream.

If it seems as though a play told through letters might lean toward dull, let me reassure you that while 84 Charing Cross Road seizes soothing and deliberate pacing, Helene’s bold and brash New York self regularly lightens the mood. Helene certainly isn’t afraid to be chatty and witty with her remarks; I heard plentiful chuckles throughout the theatre in response to things she said. On Thursday, Skiles seemed a bit flustered at times, remembering where and in which letter she was writing. However, her line deliveries and facial expressions more than made up for any flubs … and who hasn’t said something weird in a letter and had to erase and start over?

Meanwhile, Hooker’s Frank was a more prim-and-proper character, which is what one would expect from the British, yet he too brought jollity to his role. It was wild that these two were on stage together so frequently and yet never interacted or outwardly reacted to the other. Kingry added a few Easter eggs where the characters reacted at the same time to whatever was happening across the pond, which was a delightful treat whenever they unexpectedly occurred.

But never fear: The other Marks and Co. employees also get in on the fun writing to Helene as well. Especially endearing was Elissa Dynes’ Cecily. Other actors in the ensemble included Susan Hopton, Jim Strauss, John Simonsky, Jackie Patterson, Mimi Sweetser, and Rolan Swanson. Each brought their own particular flair to the stage whether in simple moments – opening packages, celebrating holidays, just going about daily work life at Marks and Co. – or in longer monologues with letters to Helene in New York. This cast’s contributions punctuated the letters between Helen and Frank beautifully and added considerable depth to the entire production. (These moments also gave Skiles and Hooker a chance to breathe and maybe even grab a drink of water backstage, likely a welcome respite from being on stage for the bulk of the show.)

Any bookworm will especially enjoy hearing about the particular books Helene is seeking out and her opinions on them. Yet whether you’ve read those books or not, there is some thrill in the chase of seeing whether Frank can track them down. It was rather interesting to see the friendships in the production blossom and flourish as pen pals. 84 Charing Cross Road also serves as a reminder that friendships can be genuine regardless of whether you’ve met in person. Truly, the Marks and Co. employees became almost a family for Helene, which is endearing for even the most cynical of folks.

As the years go by, the formality of each letter lessens until the point where some letters didn’t have much of anything to do with the purchase of a new title. As I am sure you’ve seen, social media is full of posts that say “take the trip,” or variations of that theme, which rings true in this production. I trust this letter serves as the proper encouragement to seek out a seat next weekend to see 84 Charing Cross Road. Whether you’re an avid reader, an avid letter writer, or just someone who enjoys an engaging night out, this production delivers. I hope you’ll accept my stamp of approval and be pleased with it, as well.

Yours Faithfully,

MD

For River Cities’ Reader

84 Charing Cross Road runs at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre (600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL) through July 21, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.