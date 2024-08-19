The Talented Mr. Hyde: “Jekyll & Hyde,” at the Timber Lake Playhouse through August 25

Jekyll & Hyde, directed by Tommy Ranieri at the Timber Lake Playhouse, is a musical adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1886 novel. This chilling tale focuses on Dr. Henry Jekyll (Philip Bryan), a promising young physician obsessed with the idea of scientifically isolating and controlling man’s good and evil natures. The audience sees Jekyll transform into his evil alter ego, Edward Hyde, who then becomes more and more powerful as the two personalities struggle within the doctor’s body. Emma Carew (Kelly Gabrielle Murphy), Jekyll’s devoted fiancée, defends her future husband’s obsession with his work, even as his behavior becomes more and more erratic. Meanwhile, a series of unexplained murders targeting well-to-do hospital board members sets the city of London into a frenzy. One night, Lucy Harris (Kristin Wetherington), a prostitute Jekyll had previously befriended, arrives at his laboratory and reveals that she has been assaulted by Hyde. What plays out on stage is not a mystery so much as a dramatic illustration of the good and evil within a person, each trying to take control and banish the other. We attended the performance on Friday, August 16.

Mischa: As I just re-read Stevenson’s original work, and have never seen this show before, I was struck by how much extra material has been added to flesh out a pretty short piece into quite a long stage musical, with not one but two love interests! You’ve seen this musical before, though.

Kitty: I have. And I read the book even longer ago. My thought is that the musical creators wanted to sensationalize the story a bit for the stage. The book, in typical Victorian fashion, is pretty tame in its descriptions. But when you’re talking about a character such as Hyde, who represents pure, unrestricted evil, the temptation is definitely to ramp up all the vice – the violence, the sex – so they increased the number of murders and added a brothel to the plot.

M: That makes sense. And not to complain too much about the adaptation itself, but I think there’s a strange move to make Hyde’s attacks justifiable. He embodies emotional impulses that the hypocritical Victorian establishment, incarnated in the hospital board, doesn’t want to let free. But at this point, this makes Hyde look righteously indignant rather than evil.

K: I definitely agree with that. In the musical, Hyde becomes almost like Jekyll’s Tyler Durden. He enacts a warped form of justice on Jekyll’s behalf, which does muddy the waters a little bit when it comes to Hyde’s villainy. But in spite of the script’s treatment of the characters, Bryan did well with both portrayals, especially vocally.

M: Vocally, Bryan was awesome – expressive and versatile. From his sensitive falsettos to his growling snarls, his voice conveyed both personalities powerfully. The physicality of the transformation back and forth could have been stronger, I guess?

K: Yeah, you’re right. I wanted to see more of a physical struggle when Hyde is taking control. The “big reveal” when Hyde first appears really amounts to Bryan’s wig being released from its low ponytail, allowing the hair to fall into his face – a little bit like an evil Elsa transformation. It was kind of a letdown, to be honest. Bryan’s vocal performance showed his incredible range and he filled his songs with emotion. But his physical portrayal was too understated. It may have been intentional in an attempt to contrast with the more animated Hyde, but I really thought that both characters needed more visible energy. The vocal score almost demands it.

M: The two female leads didn’t have to dominate the stage as much, but they were amazing singers, as well, Wetherington being a bit more piercing and Murphy a bit more lyrical. But each one was a match for Bryan, and the two women complemented each other really effectively in their second-act duet “In His Eyes.”

K: I also really loved Wetherington’s introductory number “Bring on the Men.” It was playful and seductive all at once. A fun performance from the female ensemble on that number, too.

M: I enjoyed the way a few of the minor characters were really brought to life. Adam Brett’s sinister Simon Stride, for example, and Cody Jolly’s over-the-top Lord Strange. And Shafiq Hicks lent strong vocal talents to the role of John Utterson. Backing the singing throughout, by the way, the orchestra was vigorous and generally superb, but the sound mix was a bit problematic, sometimes making the singers come across as thin or distant, especially in the first half.

K: Yeah, that was too bad. And mics may have been part of that issue, as well. There were a couple times when actors’ mics went out during ensemble numbers, and those brief solos were drowned out by the orchestra.

M: Let me also mention the ensemble: They were most memorably used for evocative, mood-setting choreography by Trent Soyster, with often angular, jerky, or even grotesque movements accentuating the eeriness of the story and setting.

K: Speaking of the setting, this set by scenic designer Spencer Donovan was huge! There were towers and archways and, of course, Jekyll’s laboratory, complete with colorful beakers and test tubes. Given that the set rotated with the help of Timber Lake’s stage turntable, there was always plenty to look at.

M: Oh yeah, the set was imposing and impressive! In other aspects too, the technical effects were solid and well-coordinated, although maybe some could've also been used to help the Jekyll/Hyde transformations. There was an especially nice moment where Hyde’s presence was suddenly revealed in silhouette, providing a wonderfully dramatic touch.

K: I also liked the lighting contrasts during “The Confrontation” that helped to contrast the Jekyll/Hyde personas.

M: Final judgment: This show is well-worth seeing! Strong performances overall, great atmospheric setting.

K: Beautiful music with creepy undertones throughout. What more could you want?

Jekyll & Hyde runs at the Timber Lake Playhouse (1815 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL) through August 25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.