There's Something About Mary: “Mary Poppins,” at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse through September 6

If you’re in need of a jolly holiday to close out your summer, then spit spot and off you go to the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse to see Mary Poppins. Everyone’s favorite nanny has taken flight once again in the stage musical based on the iconic 1964 Disney film (inspired by the book series by P.L. Travers). Director/choreographer Christie Kerr’s production brings the whimsical tale of the mysterious and magical Mary Poppins (Gillian Weatherford) to life. After Mary swoops into the orderly lives of the Banks family, the punctilious Mr. George Banks (Tristan Layne Tapscott) struggles to maintain order in his home. But his children Jane (played alternately by Olivia Young and Charlotte Ruth) and Michael (played alternately by Fulton Young and Jax Huntley) relish being swept away on a series of extraordinary adventures. Featuring such classic songs as “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” this production is a timeless blend of spectacle and spirit. We attended the Wednesday matinée on July 16.

Kitty: Full disclosure: We once dressed as Mary Poppins and Bert for Halloween. We’re very serious about our Poppins lore.

Mischa: But we promise to be absolutely objective in our reactions to this show. And yes, technically, we have to admit that Bradley Robert Jensen’s excellent costumes were far better than ours. Of course, that should come as no surprise.

K: That’s true. Jensen has proven, once again, that he is the king of costumery. And a show like this that has a distinct time and place but also a hefty spoonful of fantasy must be an added challenge. He pulled it off, though. The show's visual spectacle was solid overall.

M: Yes! The set (by scenic designer Tom Hansen and scenic artist Becky Meissen) was super-impressive, with multiple locations indoors and outdoors, from the children’s bedroom to the rooftop chimneys, seamlessly delineated using large rolling elements. I especially loved the backdrop showing the London skyline stylized in gray-scale silhouette.

K: And despite the many moving parts, every transition was fluid. The scene was very well set. So let’s talk about the acting.

M: Okay. It’s pretty obvious that you can’t have a good Mary Poppins without a very strong central character, and Weatherford was spot on in so many ways. She seemed to inhabit Poppins’ confident quirkiness effortlessly; her voice and accent, her precise gestures, it was all – ahem – practically perfect in every way.

K: Her voice was so crisp, in both speaking and singing. And she was hitting those high notes in a way that would make Dame Julie proud. My other favorite character – lifted from the second book of Travers’ series – was Miss Andrew (Kristina Miranda Sloan), a.k.a. “the Holy Terror.” Miss Andrew, Mr. Banks’ evil childhood nanny, is a deliciously malevolent foil for Mary, and Sloan was a perfect villain, especially during the song “Brimstone and Treacle.”

M: She was truly amazing. I feel I should also single out Laura Whittenberger for a wonderful, though more subdued, performance as Mrs. Banks. Again, talk about impressive vocal acrobatics and solid character portrayal!

K: It’s true. I also thought that Whittenberger was very Julie Andrews-esque. Although I do have to voice some criticism for the adaptation here. The song “Sister Suffragette” is notably absent from the stage musical, and Mrs. Banks is not the crusader for women’s suffrage that she is in the film. She does get a new solo number: “Being Mrs. Banks,” but it just doesn’t have the pizzazz of “Sister Suffragette.” I haven’t been this disappointed about a song being cut since they took “Be Prepared” out of the remake of The Lion King.

M: But my favorite number of the show was impressive not for subtle acting as much as for no-holds-barred dancing and singing. “Step in Time”?

K: That’s a famous dance routine from the movie, so Kerr had her work cut out for her. But she and the ensemble pulled it off brilliantly. This tap number was high-energy without becoming frenzied and precise without being stiff.

M: It was set up by some great technical effects, too – fire and smoke in the Banks’ onstage fireplace, transitioning with an array of dramatic red-themed lighting cues (designed by Heather Hauskins) to the chimney scene high atop the London streets.

K: Agreed.

M: Oh, but we need to talk about the children, as well! Jane and Michael were played by Olivia and Fulton Young on Wednesday afternoon. They perfectly hit their marks as slightly disobedient but basically good kids – just right to receive Mary Poppins’ influence. These young actors were really poised and confident.

K: I especially liked them in “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” which also featured everyone’s favorite chimney sweep Bert! Jordan Thomas Burnett had great rapport with both Youngs during this song, and his easygoing portrayal was also a nice complement to Weatherford’s affable sternness. Plus, he performed some entertaining acrobatics during “Step in Time”!

M: There were a couple of weaker points in the show, such as some inconsistent accents, some lower energy levels at times … . But this Mary Poppins was solid entertainment with a few truly exceptional performances.

K: Generally worth some of your hard-earned tuppence. Tuppences? Whatever. Grab your bird umbrella and fly on over to Circa.

Mary Poppins runs at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL) through September 6, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.