Stop Gaslighting Voters

It was with great pleasure that I listened to David K. Clements give his keynote speech at the 17th-Annual Scott County Iowa GOP Reagan Dinner last month.

Having Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate and Attorney General Brenna Bird at the head table overlooking all the attendees while Professor David K. Clements admonished the uniparty for not paying enough attention to election integrity in their own backyards was a moment that may not be repeated in Iowa again if the establishment Republicans have their way.

Kudos to the Scott GOP executive board for having four fabulous, refreshing, relevant, and authentic conservatives as the evening's keynote speakers. Editor Kathleen McCarthy's editorial on page 6 provides details on how each has endured the crucible of staying true to their ethos and refusing to be gaslit by their oppressors.

Also in attendance was Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, who became the officiant of local, state, and national elections in Scott County her first time by being appointed. We've covered much of Auditor Tompkins' mishandling of her duties as Auditor. And the current impasse we have with her and the County Board of Supervisors' actions and policy is claiming that the Chain of Custody Policy for how election equipment and ballots are handled in transit is a confidential document. Tompkins told me that's because a bad actor could find a vector in the policy to attack our democracy. (It's a republic, not a democracy.) Why in the world would anyone put security information in a chain of custody policy that could result in a hack? When former Auditor Roxanna Moritz published her policy (the first one the county had in 25 years), she didn't include passwords! Ask yourself this: If the chain of custody policy is secret, how will voters ever know (a) it exists, and (b) when and how it is updated from time to time?