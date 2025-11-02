02 Nov 2025

Stop Gaslighting Voters

By Todd McGreevy
David K. Clements at Podium October 16.2025 Scott County GOP Reagan Dinner

L to R: Iowa National Committeman Steve Schefller, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Scott County GOP Chair Chuck Brockmann, speaker David K. Clements, Iowa National Committeewoman Tamara Scott

It was with great pleasure that I listened to David K. Clements give his keynote speech at the 17th-Annual Scott County Iowa GOP Reagan Dinner last month. Said speech is transcribed and published in the Reader's November 2025 Issue #1039 print edition on stands now, as well as this web page here.

Having Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate and Attorney General Brenna Bird at the head table overlooking all the attendees while Professor David K. Clements admonished the uniparty for not paying enough attention to election integrity in their own backyards was a moment that may not be repeated in Iowa again if the establishment Republicans have their way.

And I'm here to tell you where I see the Python spirit strongest is on the topic of elections, because every one of the meetings you go to, guess what's missing on your campaign literature, your palm cards? Election integrity.

Kudos to the Scott GOP executive board for having four fabulous, refreshing, relevant, and authentic conservatives as the evening's keynote speakers. Editor Kathleen McCarthy's editorial on page 6 provides details on how each has endured the crucible of staying true to their ethos and refusing to be gaslit by their oppressors.

Also in attendance was Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, who became the officiant of local, state, and national elections in Scott County her first time by being appointed. We’ve covered much of Auditor Tompkins’ mishandling of her duties as Auditor. And the current impasse we have with her and the County Board of Supervisors’ actions and policy is claiming that the Chain of Custody Policy for how election equipment and ballots are handled in transit is a confidential document. Tompkins told me that's because a bad actor could find a vector in the policy to attack our democracy. (It's a republic, not a democracy.) Why in the world would anyone put security information in a chain of custody policy that could result in a hack? When former Auditor Roxanna Moritz published her policy (the first one the county had in 25 years), she didn't include passwords! Ask yourself this: If the chain of custody policy is secret, how will voters ever know (a) it exists, and (b) when and how it is updated from time to time? I hope you enjoy Clements' speech as much as I did. For more information, visit RCReader.com/tags/kerri-tompkins.

Todd McGreevy

