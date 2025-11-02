The Python Spirit Inside the GOP: October 16, 2025 Speech from David K. Clements at the Scott County Republican Party Reagan Dinner

Publisher's Note: This speech transcript below was originally published as the cover article in the Reader's November 2025 print edition, which also included additional commentary from the Reader's Editor (If It Can Happen in Mesa County, Colorado, It Can Happen in Scott County, Iowa) and Publisher (Stop Gaslighting Voters) relative to this event, who were both in attendance when Clements delivered his message transcribed below.

Introduction from Tamara Scott, GOP Iowa National Committeewoman: “David has also given a voice to those who've been silenced, including including the January 6 prisoners standing beside families affected by the injustice and calling the nation back to moral courage. Known for his fearless pursuit of truth, his faith-driven resolve, David's message reminds us that freedom and justice can only stand when ordinary Americans refuse to remain silent. Please welcome David Clements, a man of conviction.”

David K. Clements: Quick poll: How many here believe that Joe Biden received 81 million votes? I like to ask this question to see if you all are brain dead or have a pulse. I think you passed the test. There was a time if you looked up my name, I don't suggest that you do it now, on Google I had an impeccable set of credentials. I was a prosecutor of the year, had eight first-degree murder convictions under my belt. I was the the Teaching Excellence recipient at New Mexico State University and where I was unceremoniously suspended the day after receiving the award because I would not subject my students to the mask mandate, to the jab, to all of those things.

So now when you Google my name, NPR will tell you that I've lost my mind. The Washington Post will will have written my obituary. Every single rag, Reuters included, have followed me state by state, trying to to turn me into a caricature of something that's less than human. And I'm always shocked when I get these invitations to come speak because my heart is all about making sure that we defeat the great slave master. And it's in an unaccountable black box that we use in every single state. So while we chuckle about 81 million votes going to Joe Biden, we rarely turn the scalpel towards our own backyards. And it's especially difficult to give these speeches in red states. Very difficult, right? It's easy to say those Democrats have problems. But it's we we get really, really cautious about talking about, especially at a Reagan dinner, that our elections have problems.

Python Spirit More Dangerous Than Jezebel Spirit

You see, when I look at the Democrats, I see the prevalence of this thing called the Jezebel spirit. It's it's this twisted spirit that can convince you that a boy can be a girl and a girl could be a boy, that abortion is love, all of those things. And Republicans in unity will say that's wrong. And you're right, because we don't have the Jezebel spirit in our party. We've got something that's actually more dangerous. And it's called the Python spirit. And if you're familiar with the story of Acts, you'll recall there was a fortune teller, a witch that would follow Paul in silence for three days. Remember that. And she would say things like, “These men are from God. They know the path to salvation.” Was she telling a lie? No, she was telling the truth. But why was she there? Why was she there? That's a question for the GOP.

The Python spirit emerges in places where you are mostly right. Where you get it mostly right. That's where the Python spirit comes up. But as soon as you get to those third rails, those topics that can upend the world, it constricts your voice. And I'm here to tell you where I see the Python spirit strongest is on the topic of elections, because every one of the meetings you go to, guess what's missing on your campaign literature, your palm cards? Election integrity. So while we can be passionate about babies and Bibles and bullets, all of those are downstream from what? The black box. The box that you can't open up, and you can't audit. And you can't do it here in Iowa, either.

L to R: Iowa National Committeman Steve Schefller, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Scott County GOP Chair Chuck Brockmann, speaker David K. Clements, Iowa National Committeewoman Tamara Scott

ES&S Admitted the Damn Lie

Folks, you use ES&S. Let's talk about ES&S. They had to admit that 14,000 of their DS 200 units had chip modems inside of them … after they swore up and down that they didn't have anything that could hook their tabulators to the Internet. They were caught lying. They've also told people that their machines do not produce this vital record called a Cast Vote record, which is the only thing that will tell you whether or not your machines are rigged. Well, guess what. That's not true either, because when you subject them to questions under oath, as they did in South Dakota, as they did in Louisiana, they had to admit truthfully that the records exist. But you've got people in this state that will tell you we don't have them, the machines don't produce them. It's a damn lie.

Don't Kill the Messenger: Same Flawed System

It's also a public record that you're entitled to under federal law, and yet you're told you can't have them. So I can't tell you whether or not your machines are rigged in Iowa. But I can tell you, if you give us that record, we'll figure it out pretty quickly because in other states where we've gotten the record with ES&S machines, we see an injection for a preferred selected candidate and a linear drive towards a predetermined outcome. We saw this in Arizona where they used Dominion and ES&S, and they have exactly the same software design which finds its roots all the way back to Smartmatic. Smartmatic, Diebold, Premier Systems, ES&S. Basically what they do is they try to confuse the hell out of you. Every time you expose the fraud, they rebrand and turn into another entity.

And then we think we're dealing with another company. And it's happening right now, because Dominion Voting Systems is being rebranded into Liberty Vote. But it's the same flawed system. So Python spirit, folks – don't kill the messenger. I'm just telling you right now, I didn't lose my damn mind on November 3rd, 2020. I know the election was rigged and stolen. And the litmus test for me, if you want to fight for our country, is do you have discernment? Can you actually see what's going on in the world around you? And most of our Republican leadership could not say out loud what was patently true. The 2020 election was rigged and stolen, no doubts about it. And that's why Leo Kelly went to D.C. and did time because of a weaponized government that stole an election. I don't want to go back to the hell of the past four years.

How Did We Count Votes Before Dominion?

And I'll tell you what, what keeps me up at night right now is because Trump got in, miraculously we are on autopilot. I didn't give up my career to stand up against the jab and tyrants for a three-year reprieve where the boomerang comes back. And the only way we're going to have a future in this country going forward is if we destroy that black box and get to single-day voting, getting rid of those fraudulent mailing ballots, counting votes by hand, something that people tell me is impossible. And I asked them, what in the hell did we do for 180 years in this country, right? So Penny told me. Penny, where you at? She said she wants a vision of hope. And right now you're probably getting fired up thinking, I don't know how hopeful I am, but I want to see some … . I want to see some accountability.

I want to see some arrests. Well, I'm happy to report that John Bolton was just indicted. This comes on the heels of James Comey being indicted. We've got prosecutions against Antifa happening in Texas. The arrests are coming. And I, I don't want to give you hopium. I want to give you a sober analysis of where we're headed as a country, as someone who has taught the law, who has prosecuted cases and has had success. But, President Trump's reign, his second term, maybe his third term, will be judged on whether he keeps two promises. Promise number one, when he put his hand on the Bible back in 2017, he promised me he was going to give me back my country.

Do you remember that? Because he made the promise to you. He also said “I caught them all.” Now I haven't gotten my country back until we put the slave-master business through these rigged elections out of business. So we're not there yet. And as far as caught them all, I want more. I want far more than a perjury charge against James Comey. I want Hillary added to the list. I want Barack Obama added to the list. I want Jim Cocker added to the list. I want John Brennan added to the list. I want tens of thousands of swamp creatures to go to jail. So how do we make it happen? Well, we had a similar scenario back in the 1860s. And everything that I'm going to tell you right now is absolutely true because I spoke with Abraham Lincoln here tonight.

We shared notes about suspension of habeas corpus, Article One, Section 9. But what did he do back in the 1860s? There was an invasion and a rebellion from the Confederacy. And because the legislature was wholly captured, he couldn't wait for Congress to suspend the writ of habeas corpus. So he did something that was judged by many scholars to be illegal or unconstitutional. And he said, well, hey, if we're just going to violate all of the laws, what's it going to matter if I try to protect the nation and keep it together? So what did he do? He suspended the writ of habeas corpus, and he tried to quell the rebellion. In fact, it was Maryland that was about to secede, just like Virginia, and he stopped them. But this is what people don't realize about Lincoln. He was precise. He was targeted. He didn't just throw out the Constitution. He shut down the rebellion along the rail line from Maryland to Pennsylvania.

He arrested people like John Merriman, who was burning bridges on behalf of the Confederacy. He arrested a Ohio congressman by the name of Clement Valentigam who was talking about keeping slavery alive. And some of these folks were tried by military tribunal. And when I start thinking about what we could do with tribunals, I get so excited. Any prosecutor would tell you it's like it's shooting fish in a barrel, it's a wonderful thing. So I ask you, if Lincoln could do it based on a real rebellion or real invasion, have we not experienced that over the past four years? What happened at the Southern border? Did we not have a direct invasion? You know what happens when your illegal aliens come in? A lot of them want to get jobs and they have to get driver's licenses. And then they go to the DMV.

A Digital Rebellion

Did you know that Bill Clinton signed into law the Motor Voter Act, that if you do DMV business, chances are you're going to be added to the voter rolls? And then there are laws that are set up that actually keep your election workers from determining whether they're U.S. citizens or not. So when we find out through audits in places like Orange County, California, where you've got tens of thousands of people that are on the voter rolls voting in our elections, it's not just a rebellion. It's a digital rebellion through our voter rolls. And any honest election official will tell you that our voter rolls are a mess. They're like diapers. They're dirty. So we've got the digital rebellion, we've got the physical invasion, but what are we going to do about it?

So I want to suggest to you that Trump has far more power than he's been letting on. So question number one, for our legal experts out there: How in the world can he direct the National Guard to carry out domestic police keeping in places like Chicago and Portland? There's this thing called posse comitatus. You're not allowed to do that. It's illegal, unless you've got lawful authority from some place else. I think Trump has been signaling to us that he has far more authority than he's been letting on over the past four years. And I am just following very, very closely on how in the world are you going to fulfill that promise to me, that promise that you caught them all? We need more than just a slap on the wrist. So, I think that the president has the legal authority to quell the invasion that's taking place, the rebellion that's taking place within the halls of the Uniparty Congress.

Selected Not Elected

I think that the vast majority of the people that are sitting in Washington are not elected, but selected. And there's going to be a reckoning. And I I strongly believe that he's going to use his Article 2 powers as the commander in chief to start looking at our elections from a national-security paradigm. The national security framework, which means you don't ask a corrupt legislature for permission to fix elections. You start declaring things through your power as the commander in chief. Now, is this a problem for him? Is this going to be challenged in the courts? Probably, probably. We actually know what's going to happen. So does he have the authority to push back against a captured legislature, against a captured judiciary? Look to Lincoln. He absolutely has the power.

Donald Trump Can Thank Barrack Obama

And he can actually thank Barack Obama for this, who designated our elections as national critical infrastructure, which means you have to treat our elections like you treat our nuclear weapons. And he's got so much power and authority that he's really right now behind the scenes through OD and I, Tulsi Gabbard, who's given reports that our election systems have to go. So, I pray, and I'm going to declare before you right now that we're going to have federal races that are run honestly by paper ballots. We're going to get rid of these these dirty, filthy voter rolls. We're going to get rid of the prevalence of mail-in ballots except for if you're in the military overseas. And we're going to start dominating because this is not a 50-50 nation. This is not what you're seeing projected on TV with what you see there. It's all perception theatre. This is an 80-20 country, 80-20, easy.

And do not be deceived into thinking that just because Trump won in 2024 that the problem's been solved. Carrie Lake was robbed of her Senate race in Arizona. Sam Brown was robbed of this Senate race in Nevada. There are at least 20 House races in California alone that were squarely in the Republican column. And yet mail-in ballots showed up day after day after day for two full months. And all those races went to the Democrats. Folks, if we had honest elections, we would have a super-majority in the Senate and we we would be dominating the House.

Mass Arrests and the Dakota Wars

So let's talk about mass arrests. Are you familiar with the Dakota Wars? See, the Dakota Wars took place during Lincoln's tenure as well. And 97 enemy belligerents were tried in 37 days. Three hundred ninety-seven people tried in 37 days. That's a lot of trials. That's one tribunal. Do the math. What happens if you set in a motion 20 tribunals? My figure is you can basically get done with about 15,000 trials every six months with 20 tribunals and the military's built for that, not the civilian justice system. So many of you that are frustrated with Pam Bondi and the pace of arrests, many of you are frustrated with Cash Patel, understand that certain people that have committed treason and seditious conspiracy, they're not built for the civilian court system. They're built for the system that you don't see and that you don't know about.

But if Trump is telling the truth, and I think he is, he caught them all, there's going to be a glorious reckoning for our nation. You just have to have faith that he is a man of the time. He's here based on God's providence. He was on the ground until he wasn't, bleeding from the ear and he shouted to you all to fight, fight, fight. He's going to do what he's got to do, but we have to meet him in the middle. We have to take the baton from him. He's going to give you back your country, but are you ready to take it? Are you ready to be a part of your elections? Are you ready to count paper ballots?

The Power Is in Attending Local Meetings

So before I go, because I know we've all experienced this, where you show up to Commission meetings and you're trembling because they put you on a timer. And I'm on a timer right now and you've got three minutes to talk and you're trying to solve the world's problems as they're just looking at you like you need to shut up.

And you're sitting there going, I'm trying to save my country. I'm trying to to to fight for the heartbeat that's there and it's faint and it's quiet. No one should go to these meetings locally alone and feel that way. So do me a favor, everyone here – stand up.

Consider going to your local meetings with these kind of numbers and you'll never be afraid again. This is your power. It's in numbers, it's in the people. But we have given up our DNA, our blood right as Americans because we haven't shown up to hold our representatives accountable. So look around right now. Imagine all of you walking into any government building like this together. You've changed the room. My prayer for you all is do not be in this passive role where you're waiting for Trump to save you. Meet him in the middle, get out and vote. But let's get out there and fight for clean, transparent, and fair elections. And you're going to get your country back with that. God bless you all.